Privé Plastic Surgery and Dr. Liza Wu to Unveil State-of-the-Art Surgical Office in Boca Raton, FL
Privé Plastic Surgery is excited to announce the grand opening of their new Boca Raton location in November 2023BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privé Plastic Surgery is excited to announce the grand opening of their new Boca Raton location this November 2023, the esteemed Dr. Liza C. Wu, MD, MBA, FACS, a renowned board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is bringing her exceptional expertise to South Florida.
Dr. Liza Wu’s journey to becoming a respected figure in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery is marked by excellence and dedication. She completed her undergraduate studies at Stanford University and pursued medical school and training at the University of Chicago. Following this, Dr. Wu honed her skills through a microsurgery fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center, followed by a breast surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania, demonstrating her commitment to providing comprehensive care for her patients.
After being recruited to the University of Pennsylvania in 2006, Dr. Wu achieved early promotion to the prestigious position of Professor of Surgery. Her illustrious career boasts numerous awards, multiple leadership roles, and recognition as an esteemed expert in breast surgery. Dr. Wu is among the select few surgeons in the United States who excel in both the surgical management of breast cancer and the reconstruction of post-oncologic defects.
Privé Plastic Surgery offers a comprehensive range of cosmetic services designed to enhance and rejuvenate both the face and body. These services include facelifts, neck lifts, eye lifts, breast augmentation, breast lifts, breast reductions, tummy tucks, mommy makeovers, liposuction, and more. Their expertise extends to performing breast removal and reconstruction surgeries.
Privé Plastic Surgery and Dr. Liza Wu look forward to welcoming clients seeking the highest quality surgical procedures in a warm and patient-focused environment. The grand opening of their Boca Raton location marks a new era of top-tier plastic and reconstructive surgery in South Florida.
Privé Plastic Surgery
5295 Town Center Road, Suite 402
Boca Raton, FL 33486
561-717-3181
www.priveplastics.com
