Crossroads Credit Union selects ASAPP OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. is excited to welcome Crossroads Credit Union as the newest member of the ASAPP OXP™ Client-Partner Community. The Canora, Saskatchewan-based credit union recently signed a five-year licensing agreement for the full ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform. Implementation will take place in 2024 and Crossroads Credit Union will have access to seamless origination and member engagement capabilities by Q3, delivering the ability to attract and engage with new and existing members across the province.
Licensing the full ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform, will allow Crossroads Credit Union to gain access to both ASAPP OXP Origination and Engagement feature sets. This means members will have the convenience of the ASAPP OXP Retail and Business Account and Lending Origination solutions anytime, anywhere, on any device. Additionally, with the use of ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets, Crossroads Credit Union’s staff can provide personalized, streamlined member support, opportunity generation, and digital banking offer presentment. With customer relationship management, enterprise content management, data warehouse, and the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ capabilities, Crossroads Credit Union will be well positioned to continue to exceed member satisfaction objectives.
Crossroads is not hesitating to provide its community with origination capabilities and staff efficiencies. The teams will commence the implementation project during the first week of January 2024. “While we have been exploring ways to deliver new member onboarding across digital channels for several years, it was ASAPP OXP’s unique approach to delivering a fulsome platform that led to their selection”, noted Jeff Bisschop, Chief Executive Officer, Crossroads Credit Union. He added: “We see this partnership being critical to helping us not only deliver digital onboarding for our retail and agricultural members, but equally, helping our team deliver greater member engagement through the ASAPP OXP CRM capabilities.”
Tony Dunham, ASAPP OXP, Chief Revenue Officer, noted: “Over the past 5 years, our team has been travelling to Saskatchewan to meet with and better understand the needs of many credit unions in the province. We are excited for Crossroads Credit Union to become our third Saskatchewan-based Client-Partner and we believe the ASAPP OXP Platform Ecosystem strategy is the right fit to help deliver broad omnichannel origination and member engagement capabilities.”
Beyond the implementation plans, the ASAPP OXP and Crossroad Credit Union leadership teams are also committed to working together to continue to share a combined vision with additional “SME” credit unions in Saskatchewan to create an even stronger ASAPP OXP Client-Partner community within the province.
About Crossroads Credit Union
Located in Canora, Saskatchewan, Crossroads Credit Union currently serves over 6,500 member-owners, across 4 branches and manages over $350 million in Assets. Crossroads Credit Union continues to create easily accessible and personalized services and solutions for each of their members. Welcoming members with open arms, and always looking to give back, Crossroads ensures that they put their members and communities first.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP OXP™ delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of 54 credit unions, across 11 provinces, that manage over $44B of assets and support over 927,000 members.
Media Contact
Jeff Bisschop
Chief Executive Officer
Crossroads Credit Union
306.563.2408
jeff.bisschop@crossroadscu.ca
Tony Dunham
