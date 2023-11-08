“Enrichment of the Self and Soul” by Richard J. Choura presents new insights for self and soul improvement

Richard J. Choura Enrichment of the Self and Soul “Enrichment of the Self and Soul” by Richard Choura was displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) – Book Gallery The US Review of Books (USRB) highly commended “Enrichment of the Self and Soul” by Richard J Choura Author Reputation Press

This book provides the reader with the principles and elements of self so that the reader can create an enriched and satisfying self.

Our freedom makes the most sense when the presence of many choices exists.” — excerpt from the book

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 8, 2023 — "Enrichment of the Self and Soul" by Richard J. Choura is available on Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores. During the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023 at the University of Southern California on April 22–23, 2023, "Enrichment of the Self and Soul" was also among the books displayed.

The author, Richard Choura, was born in Hartford, Connecticut. He has been married to Patricia Blackett, an artist, for the last twenty years and has two sons. He attended various universities and graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. He later pursued graduate courses at the University of Hartford and the University of New Haven and attained the status of "professional engineer." He also worked as a consultant engineer for many well-known consulting engineering firms and Fortune 500 companies in many states.

His achievements continued, as he is also a four-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served as a U.S. Air Traffic Controller for three years at Bangor, Maine, which is now an international airport.

He has always loved to write about topics such as self, spirituality, aesthetics, science, philosophy, and literature. This book took him six years to write and definitely serves its great purpose, which will change the lives of its readers.

The US Review of Books (USRB) highly commended "Enrichment of the Self and Soul" by Richard J. Choura, which highlighted, "The author brings philosophical, scientific, and religious thought together in this masterfully written work that places the metaphysical in the forefront of thought concerning one's comprehension of self and soul. The book is easy to comprehend, offering insight into the many aspects of what it means to be human and attain knowledge of self. Using the works of poets and philosophers, the author brings to light past thinking on the subject of self and marries it with modern thought and scientific understanding of the world. There are sections of the book that one may find initially confusing if not accustomed to reading philosophy and poetry, but the author does fully explain the concepts, so readers will find the book informative with plenty of references to find further reading on the subject. For anyone searching for meaning in the modern world, this one offers a solution."

"Enrichment of the Self and Soul" shows how people in other disciplines and walks of life have enhanced and enriched their self and soul to become more successful, spiritual, and satisfied in life, and how you can do the same.

It also presents new insights for improving oneself and soul by bringing together spiritual thought and aesthetic vision with the holy, cultural, and scientific realms of knowledge.

