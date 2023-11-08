First Home Alliance Honors Virgina’s Veterans and Virgina’s First Black American Legion Post at 2023 Annual Gala

The First Home Alliance of Northern Virginia will host its 9th Annual Gala Awards honoring Veterans

SPRINGFIELD , VIRGINA, USA , November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The First Home Alliance of Northern Virginia will host its 2023 Annual Gala Awards honoring Virginia’s Veterans and Virginia’s First Black American Legion Post on Saturday, November 11, 2023, 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m., at the Embassy Suites Springfield, 8100 Loisdale Road, Springfield, Virginia 22150. Founder and President Larry J. Laws, Sr., MBA, U.S. Army Veteran said, “First Home Alliance of Northern Virginia will celebrate and honor those who are serving or have served in our Armed Forces to raise awareness and funds to increase housing opportunities for low-to-moderate income and military veteran families.”First Home Alliance of Northern Virginia 2023 Annual Gala features a press conference at 11:00 a.m. A Veterans Day Luncheon will follow, feautring keynote speaker Colonel Wilbert Bryant, U.S. Army (Ret) from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. There will be a Networking Reception and Silent Auction at 6:00 p.m., followed by the finale of the evening at 7:30 p.m. The Gala Awards Dinner and Presentation will be accompanied by live entertainment and will continue through the evening, concluding at 11:30 p.m.“First Home Alliance of Northern Virginia is a HUD-approved 501(c)3 not-for-profit, housing counseling agency that increases home ownership, promotes financial literacy, and produces economic self-sufficiency among low-to-moderate income communities to sustain ownership for homeowners through loss-mitigation counseling and foreclosure intervention,” Laws added.To register for the press conference, please send your name, outlet, and phone number to the following email address: srfmorton@gmail.com. Press registration closes at 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, November 10, 2023.For more information on the gala, please contact Larry Laws at Laws@FirstHomeAlliance.org. or703-723-2222.