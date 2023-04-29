Army Veteran and CEO Larry Laws Co-Authors Book "The Heart of a Black Man: Inspiring Stories of Triumph and Resilience"
"The Heart of a Black Man: Inspiring Stories of Triumph and Resilience" by co-author Larry Laws is poised to be an Amazon bestseller.WOODBRIDGE , VIRGINIA, USA, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new book "The Heart of a Black Man: Inspiring Stories of Triumph and Resilience" by co-author, CEO, and 24-year U.S. Army veteran Larry Laws is a compelling anthology of stories that provide a resounding voice to the experiences of Black men who have faced significant adversity.
Throughout history, systemic injustices, racism, and discrimination have resulted in a range of obstacles that have impacted the lives and well-being of Black men. In "The Heart of a Black Man" Larry talks about being a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer with 15 years of active duty and having a Top-Secret SCI
Clearance when he was falsely accused by a white woman of attempted kidnapping and burglary. Not only was he misidentified as the offender, but the woman claimed that Larry physically forced her inside a van, getting away with an estimated $10,000. The false accusation turned his life upside down.
"The Heart of a Black Man: Inspiring Stories of Triumph and Resilience" offers a message of hope and empowerment and shares the personal stories of resilience, perseverance, and triumph of black men from the United States and other international cities. Readers can gain insight into the struggles and victories that have shaped the lives of Black men. Anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the experiences of Black men and the strength that resides within their hearts should read this book.
"The Heart of a Black Man: Inspiring Stories of Triumph and Resilience " can be found on Amazon.com.
