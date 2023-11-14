Klein Electronics® Announces Partnership with TeamConnect® Push-to-Talk Application
Klein Electronics is excited to announce its new partnership with TeamConnect®, providing an innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular communication solution.ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klein Electronics® , a manufacturer of high-quality communication accessories, has partnered with TeamConnect®, a nationwide push-to-talk over cellular network application. This partnership enhances communication offerings in various industries, ensuring seamless connectivity for businesses worldwide.
TeamConnect® is an American made push-to-talk over cellular application that is available nationwide and can significantly improve communication and productivity for schools, businesses, and governments. Its instant voice communication complies with Federal hands-free mandates when paired with Klein’s PTT products and allows individuals and teams on-the-go to connect with just one push of a button. Additionally, the TeamConnect® PTT application has an option to include location tracking and management, as well as customizable status updates.
With TeamConnect’s location feature, businesses can track where individuals have been, and their current location, and identify who is closest to the job. The manage feature allows businesses to reduce inbound calls and eliminate time-consuming paperwork with easy updates such as clocking in/out and job completion - all with just one button. TeamConnect® PTT application is the communication solution that enables enhanced, secure, and instant communication with push-to-talk on any cellular or WiFi network.
Klein Electronics'® unique “Smart” push-to-talk audio accessories are now fully compatible with the TeamConnect® PTT Application, enhancing communication capabilities for businesses and professionals in various industries. These accessories are specifically designed for Transportation, Schools, Law Enforcement, and more, allowing for quick and secure communication between individuals. Klein audio accessories are known for their rugged build and long-life performance in even the most demanding environments and with superior audio quality.
The collaboration creates a unique PTT communication solution for industries such as Schools, Government, Hospitality, Logistics and transportation, among others. Here are the key benefits:
1. Enhanced Connectivity: Klein Electronics'® hardware products integrate with TeamConnect's® PTT application, ensuring users have access to reliable and efficient communication at all time.
2. Real-time Communication: TeamConnect's® PTT application offers instant, real-time—communication, enabling teams to respond quickly to changing situations and make informed decisions.
3. Cross-Platform Compatibility: The application is available on Android and iOS devices, ensuring teams can communicate effortlessly across different operating systems or cellular networks.
4. Seamless Integration: The integration process is seamless, allowing users to easily connect their Klein Electronics® earpieces to the TeamConnect® application without additional hardware. Klein Electronics® and TeamConnect have taken the guess work out of the integration!
5. Increased Productivity: By combining the power of the TeamConnect® with Klein Electronics'® earpieces, teams can stay connected and collaborate efficiently, resulting in increased productivity and improved decision-making.
Klein Electronics’® Smart PTT audio accessories and TeamConnect’s PTT cellular application conform to Federal hands-free requirements, and eliminates the risk associated to costly fines.
Klein Electronics® and TeamConnect® partnership opens new ways to communicate and collaborate among team members with push-to-talk technology. To learn more about Klein Electronics® PTT earpieces and TeamConnect® PTT Application, please visit their official websites.
About Klein Electronics® :
Since 1991, Klein Electronics® has been a leading manufacturer of premium communication products, catering to diverse industries worldwide. Their commitment to delivering top-quality products has established them as a go-to choose for businesses seeking reliable and cutting-edge communication solutions.
About TeamConnect®:
TeamConnect an American-owned and designed push-to-talk over cellular application enables group communications across disparate networks and operating systems. TeamConnect services and supports large fleets of workers with zero downtime and low latency. TeamConnect allows you to expand the reach of existing LMR networks, create your own network and bridge users anywhere anytime.
Jessica Alvaro
Klein Electronics, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube