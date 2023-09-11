Klein Electronics & Poly Rove Join Forces to Unveil Groundbreaking Push-to-Talk over Cellular Communication Solution
Klein Electronics is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Poly Rove, for an innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) communication solution.ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Klein Electronics, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality communication accessories, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Poly Rove, setting the stage for an innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) communication solution. Klein Electronics' Push-to-Talk (PTT) earpieces together with the durable Poly Rove handsets, are now compatible with each other.
Poly Rove handsets redefine durability, being engineered to withstand even the harshest conditions. With drop-proof capabilities up to 6.6ft/2m and an impressive IP65 rating, these devices are dust-tight and water-resistant, offering unparalleled reliability in any environment. Emphasizing the importance of hygiene and safety, Poly Rove handsets feature integrated Microban antimicrobial protection, actively reducing the growth of bacteria round-the-clock. As a result, these handsets remain cleaner, fresher, and more robust, ensuring an uninterrupted and seamless user experience.
For the complete Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) experience, businesses can now pair Poly Rove handsets with Klein Electronics' ruggedized Push-to-Talk (PTT) earpieces, including Curl, Drift, and Triumph. These popular PTT earpieces have been specially designed for the hospitality and retail industries, enabling quick and secure communication between individuals. Highlighting a front-facing PTT button for quick and reliable transmission, Klein's PTT earpieces are incredibly user-friendly, offering all-day comfort.
In today's fast-paced corporate world, businesses require communication solutions that can keep up with their demanding needs. The Poly handsets paired with Klein's PTT earpieces present the ideal Push-to-Talk solution for enterprises relying on cellular networks. Together, they constitute a powerhouse of durability and longevity, built to thrive in challenging environments without compromising performance.
"We are extremely excited about our collaboration with Poly Rove," said Richard Klein, CEO of Klein Electronics. "By combining the cutting-edge features of Poly Rove handsets with our market-leading PTT earpieces, we aim to revolutionize the way businesses communicate, providing them with unmatched efficiency and reliability."
Businesses can now confidently embrace the future of communication technology, knowing they have a superior and durable solution at their fingertips. To learn more about the products, please visit Klein Electronics and Poly Rove.
About Klein Electronics
Klein Electronics is a leading manufacturer of premium communication accessories, catering to diverse industries worldwide. Their commitment to delivering top-quality products has established them as a go-to choose for businesses seeking reliable and cutting-edge communication solutions.
About Poly Rove
Poly Rove is an industry leader in designing rugged and durable handsets, empowering businesses with seamless communication in challenging environments. Their handsets come integrated with innovative features, setting new benchmarks for performance and reliability.
