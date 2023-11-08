Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,422 in the last 365 days.

ANGEL CARE Helps Skincare Enthusiasts Banish Acne with New Refreshing Anti-Acne Frozen Toner

CHARLESTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANGEL CARE proudly announces the arrival of a groundbreaking solution in skincare – the Anti-Acne Ice Roller for Face consisting of more than 30 natural ingredients. This innovative product combines the power of a potent acne-fighting herbal formula with a pleasant cooling sensation to transform beauty enthusiasts' skincare routines. 

The facial toner is carefully crafted with powerful anti-acne ingredients, targeting clogged pores, reducing inflammation, and combating acne-causing bacteria.  Acne, a common concern for many, can be both frustrating and confidence-shattering. ANGEL CARE understands these challenges and presents a unique approach to acne treatment.

Powerful and Unique Acne Fighting Ingredients:

- Blue Spirulina: Blue spirulina, an antioxidant-rich algae, soothes and moisturizes skin, aiding conditions like acne, eczema, and dryness. It enhances skin firmness and elasticity, minimizing wrinkles.
- Manuka Extract: Manuka extract, from the Manuka plant, offers antioxidants, moisturizes, and aids variety of skin issues, including breakouts.
- Butterfly Pea Flower: The flower's compounds soothe and calm skin, aiding conditions like acne, eczema, and dermatitis by reducing redness and irritation.

Herbal-infused Ice Roller benefits:

- Pore Refinement: Enjoy smoother, more refined skin as the toner minimizes the appearance of enlarged pores.
- Balanced Skin: Maintain skin's pH balance, reducing excess oil production while keeping acne in check.
- Cooling Relief: Experience an invigorating cooling sensation that not only enhances the skincare ritual but also soothes irritated skin and reduces redness associated with acne.

Join the Acne-Beating Icy Revolution
Say goodbye to traditional chemical acne treatments that leave skin dry and inflamed. The Anti-Acne Frozen Toner by “ANGEL CARE” is a transformative experience, offering clearer, healthier skin without using any harsh chemicals.

Experience the facial cryotherapy at home now. The ANGEL CARE Anti-Acne Frozen Toner is available for purchase on Amazon here.

Karina Melnichenko
ANGEL CARE LLC
+1 8434389890
admin@angelcare.boutique

You just read:

ANGEL CARE Helps Skincare Enthusiasts Banish Acne with New Refreshing Anti-Acne Frozen Toner

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more