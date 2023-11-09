Money Vehicle Aligns with Michigan's New Financial Literacy Standards for High School Graduation
Available to Michigan schools as financial literacy instruction is mandated in Michigan.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan has taken a significant leap forward in preparing its high school students for financial success. Starting with this year's eighth-grade class, HB 5190 requires that personal finance education is now a requirement for high school graduation.
This transformation is a result of bipartisan legislation passed in 2022, supported by a coalition of organizations representing education, philanthropy, the financial industry, business, and social justice. As Michigan adapts to these new educational standards, Money Vehicle, a leading virtual education company committed to bridging the financial literacy gap in the United States, proudly aligns its virtual financial literacy course with the state's requirements.
The State Board of Education recently engaged in a discussion regarding the approval of standards for a new half-credit personal finance course. “As a mom, I want every kid who graduates in Michigan to enter the world with a diverse set of skills and knowledge, and that must include financial literacy,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud to sign this bipartisan bill requiring all public school students to take a personal finance course. Every young Michigander deserves to know how to budget, save, and invest their money wisely so they can get off a great start after high school, whether they go to college, start working, or open a small business.” During the deliberations, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) recommended the integration of personal finance standards into an existing economics course, utilizing language from the state's 2019 social studies standards.
Money Vehicle's financial literacy course seamlessly aligns with Michigan's new requirements, providing students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of personal finance successfully. Jedidiah Collins, CFP®, Founder of Money Vehicle, expressed his enthusiasm for Michigan's new financial literacy standards, stating, "Michigan's commitment to enhancing financial education is commendable, and Money Vehicle is thrilled to align with these standards. We stand ready to support Michigan's educators and students on this journey toward financial empowerment. Together, we'll equip the next generation with essential financial knowledge and skills, ensuring a brighter financial future."
Michigan’s Department of Education's listed content expectations encompass earning income, buying goods and services, saving, using credit, financial investing, protecting and insuring, budgeting, and paying taxes.
This significant development reflects Michigan's commitment to equipping its students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complex world of personal finance. It is a testament to the dedication of various stakeholders who understand the importance of financial literacy in today's society.
Money Vehicle stands ready to support Michigan's educators, students, and school districts in delivering comprehensive financial education. Through its virtual financial literacy course, Money Vehicle empowers the next generation with essential financial knowledge and skills, ensuring they are well-prepared for their financial journey in alignment with Michigan's new standards.
For more information about Money Vehicle and its financial literacy course, please visit yourmoneyvehicle.com.
Info@YourMoneyVehicle.com 954-944-5939
+++
About Money Vehicle
Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.
Jedidiah G Collins
Money Vehicle
+1 509-336-9166
email us here