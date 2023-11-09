Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,549 in the last 365 days.

The 2024 Chicago Titan 100

Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Chicago Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Chicago business community. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Chicago business community.”
— Jaime Zawmon, President- Titan CEO

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Chicago Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Chicago Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 325,000 individuals and generate over $42 Billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 8th, 2024 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Chicago business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Chicago business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Chicago business landscape. Representing engineering, architecture & construction, food & beverage, healthcare, technology, professional services, and non-profit organizations, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on February 8th, 2024, will be held at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. This jewel of Navy Pier was part of Navy Pier’s original 1916 construction and reminiscent of an era of elegance and splendor. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Chicago business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Chicago area. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as a Titan of Industry is richly deserved,” says Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.

Abha Agrawal, MD FACP FACHE
Lawrence General Hospital

Alexis India Alm
Shore Community Services, Inc.

Elise Awwad
DeVry University

Charles Bachtell
Cresco Labs

Raj Echambadi
Illinois Institute of Technology

Dima Elissa, MBA
VisMed-3D - Healthcare Technology tm

Dr. Ngozi Ezike
Sinai Chicago

Michael Fassnacht
World Business Chicago

Manny Favela
Burrito Parrilla Mexicana

Kevin Fitzpatrick
Benesch

Lawrence Florey
E.J. Basler Co.

Gil Fonger
Marklund

William Foret
Spot Migration

Dr. Anushka Gaglani
Areo Dental Group

Ryan Gandy
Builders Asphalt, LLC

Sean Garrett
United Way of Metro Chicago

Piyush Goel
Beyond Key

Brian Goldberg
LG Group

Teira Gunlock
First Stop Health

Andrea Herrera
Amazing Edibles Catering

Kathryn Janicek
Kathryn Janicek Productions

Jay Banninger
Apex Beverage Equipment Distribution Group, LLC

Jason Barsema
Halo Investing, Inc.

Benji Bearman
Liquid Screen Design

Boaz Blumovitz
JUF

Mike Briggs
Little Friends, Inc.

Brent Brodeski
Savant Wealth Management

Jeanette Chavarria Torres
DCH Construction & Hauling, LLC

Essam Choudhary
Perimeter Security Solutions

Joellyn Cicciarelli
Loyola Press

J. Lyell Clarke
Clarke

Ryan Close
Bartesian

Kevin Considine
Lake County Partners

John Do
Walgreens Boots Alliance

Adam Kaplan
Discount Credit Card Supply

Sherrif Karamat
PCMA

Kevin Kearns
Hotel Engine

Thomas Kehoe
KEHOE DESIGNS

Valarie King-Bailey
OnShore Technology Group, Inc.

Jill Kouri
HCLTech

Kelly Lazuka
Fullerton

Rich Lee
New Era ADR

Mihai Lehene
Romanian United Fund

Andy MacGregor
Skyline Construction

Ignacio Macias Zaldivar
CECOP

Rich Mackey
Prime Trading

Azizi Marshall
Center for Creative Arts Therapy

Robert H. Marshall Jr.
I Am Man, Inc.

Dorri McWhorter
YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Michael Mete
PSM Partners

Wilbur Milhouse III
Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Candace Moore
City of Chicago

Michael Moreno
Moreno's Liquors/Osito's Tap/MM Imports

Aidan Mouat
Hazel Technologies, Inc.

Jeffery Mowery
Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC

Becky Nichols-Maystead
Nichols Crane Rental

Robert Nogaj
Martin Engineering

James Oberman
Payroc

Bob Oros
Hightower Advisors

Paul Ozinga
Ozinga

Nancy Paridy
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Rinku A. Patel, PharmD
OptioRx

Paul Pavia
Commercial Tire Service

Christopher Payne
Alternative Risk Underwriting, LLC

Steven Perlman
Intec Group

Benjamin Phillips
RockItCoin, LLC

Asif Poonja
Jam Equities LLC

Adan Pope
Intrado Life & Safety

Nicholas Porter
Porter Pipe & Supply

Abdullah Hasan Pratt, MD
MedCEEP/TRAP Violence: UChicago Medicine

Anthony Ramirez
Lincoln Security Services

Edgar Ramirez
Chicago Commons

Tigist Reda
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

Jean Regan
Tranzact Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Reilein
National Equity Fund

Ghia Rossi
Tradebe Environmental Services

Deanna Salo
Cray, Kaiser Ltd. CPA's

David A. Sanders
Malcolm X College

Kevin Schaffer
Inspire11

Greg Schementi
Cresa

Steven Schroeder
Creative Werks, llc

Tim Schumm
Lucas James Talent Partners

Michael Shaver
Brightpoint

Gulzar Singh
Pan-Oceanic Engineering Co., Inc

Swathi Staley
YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Michelle Steinberg
Sepire LLC

Mike Stratta
Arcalea

Michael Strautmanis
Obama Foundation

Berenice Tenorio
Nuestra Cocina

Pat Tierney
Apex Beverage Equipment Distribution Group, LLC

Regina Umanskiy
Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago

Erica Vega
Galera Fresh

William Wallace
Interra Global Corporation

Josh Weinberg
Weinberg Choi Realty Inc.

Ben Weiss
CoinFlip

John Williamson
Songfinch

Alicia Winckler
The Golden Apple Foundation for Excellence in Teaching

Chris Winterhalter
Hotel Rehabs

Carl Wolf
LanzaTech

Michael Zaccaro
Pharma Logistics

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 7 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz

Leah Pearl Canel
Titan CEO
+1 847-867-5244
lcanel@titanceo.com

You just read:

The 2024 Chicago Titan 100

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more