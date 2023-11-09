The 2024 Chicago Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Chicago Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Chicago Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Chicago Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 325,000 individuals and generate over $42 Billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 8th, 2024 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Chicago business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Chicago business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Chicago business landscape. Representing engineering, architecture & construction, food & beverage, healthcare, technology, professional services, and non-profit organizations, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on February 8th, 2024, will be held at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. This jewel of Navy Pier was part of Navy Pier’s original 1916 construction and reminiscent of an era of elegance and splendor. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Chicago business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Chicago area. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as a Titan of Industry is richly deserved,” says Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.
Abha Agrawal, MD FACP FACHE
Lawrence General Hospital
Alexis India Alm
Shore Community Services, Inc.
Elise Awwad
DeVry University
Charles Bachtell
Cresco Labs
Raj Echambadi
Illinois Institute of Technology
Dima Elissa, MBA
VisMed-3D - Healthcare Technology tm
Dr. Ngozi Ezike
Sinai Chicago
Michael Fassnacht
World Business Chicago
Manny Favela
Burrito Parrilla Mexicana
Kevin Fitzpatrick
Benesch
Lawrence Florey
E.J. Basler Co.
Gil Fonger
Marklund
William Foret
Spot Migration
Dr. Anushka Gaglani
Areo Dental Group
Ryan Gandy
Builders Asphalt, LLC
Sean Garrett
United Way of Metro Chicago
Piyush Goel
Beyond Key
Brian Goldberg
LG Group
Teira Gunlock
First Stop Health
Andrea Herrera
Amazing Edibles Catering
Kathryn Janicek
Kathryn Janicek Productions
Jay Banninger
Apex Beverage Equipment Distribution Group, LLC
Jason Barsema
Halo Investing, Inc.
Benji Bearman
Liquid Screen Design
Boaz Blumovitz
JUF
Mike Briggs
Little Friends, Inc.
Brent Brodeski
Savant Wealth Management
Jeanette Chavarria Torres
DCH Construction & Hauling, LLC
Essam Choudhary
Perimeter Security Solutions
Joellyn Cicciarelli
Loyola Press
J. Lyell Clarke
Clarke
Ryan Close
Bartesian
Kevin Considine
Lake County Partners
John Do
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Adam Kaplan
Discount Credit Card Supply
Sherrif Karamat
PCMA
Kevin Kearns
Hotel Engine
Thomas Kehoe
KEHOE DESIGNS
Valarie King-Bailey
OnShore Technology Group, Inc.
Jill Kouri
HCLTech
Kelly Lazuka
Fullerton
Rich Lee
New Era ADR
Mihai Lehene
Romanian United Fund
Andy MacGregor
Skyline Construction
Ignacio Macias Zaldivar
CECOP
Rich Mackey
Prime Trading
Azizi Marshall
Center for Creative Arts Therapy
Robert H. Marshall Jr.
I Am Man, Inc.
Dorri McWhorter
YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago
Michael Mete
PSM Partners
Wilbur Milhouse III
Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.
Candace Moore
City of Chicago
Michael Moreno
Moreno's Liquors/Osito's Tap/MM Imports
Aidan Mouat
Hazel Technologies, Inc.
Jeffery Mowery
Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC
Becky Nichols-Maystead
Nichols Crane Rental
Robert Nogaj
Martin Engineering
James Oberman
Payroc
Bob Oros
Hightower Advisors
Paul Ozinga
Ozinga
Nancy Paridy
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Rinku A. Patel, PharmD
OptioRx
Paul Pavia
Commercial Tire Service
Christopher Payne
Alternative Risk Underwriting, LLC
Steven Perlman
Intec Group
Benjamin Phillips
RockItCoin, LLC
Asif Poonja
Jam Equities LLC
Adan Pope
Intrado Life & Safety
Nicholas Porter
Porter Pipe & Supply
Abdullah Hasan Pratt, MD
MedCEEP/TRAP Violence: UChicago Medicine
Anthony Ramirez
Lincoln Security Services
Edgar Ramirez
Chicago Commons
Tigist Reda
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Jean Regan
Tranzact Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Reilein
National Equity Fund
Ghia Rossi
Tradebe Environmental Services
Deanna Salo
Cray, Kaiser Ltd. CPA's
David A. Sanders
Malcolm X College
Kevin Schaffer
Inspire11
Greg Schementi
Cresa
Steven Schroeder
Creative Werks, llc
Tim Schumm
Lucas James Talent Partners
Michael Shaver
Brightpoint
Gulzar Singh
Pan-Oceanic Engineering Co., Inc
Swathi Staley
YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago
Michelle Steinberg
Sepire LLC
Mike Stratta
Arcalea
Michael Strautmanis
Obama Foundation
Berenice Tenorio
Nuestra Cocina
Pat Tierney
Apex Beverage Equipment Distribution Group, LLC
Regina Umanskiy
Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago
Erica Vega
Galera Fresh
William Wallace
Interra Global Corporation
Josh Weinberg
Weinberg Choi Realty Inc.
Ben Weiss
CoinFlip
John Williamson
Songfinch
Alicia Winckler
The Golden Apple Foundation for Excellence in Teaching
Chris Winterhalter
Hotel Rehabs
Carl Wolf
LanzaTech
Michael Zaccaro
Pharma Logistics
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 7 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz
