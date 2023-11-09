Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Chicago Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Chicago Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Chicago Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 325,000 individuals and generate over $42 Billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 8th, 2024 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Chicago business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Chicago business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Chicago business landscape. Representing engineering, architecture & construction, food & beverage, healthcare, technology, professional services, and non-profit organizations, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on February 8th, 2024, will be held at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. This jewel of Navy Pier was part of Navy Pier’s original 1916 construction and reminiscent of an era of elegance and splendor. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Chicago business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Chicago area. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Chicago and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as a Titan of Industry is richly deserved,” says Gary Shutan, Partner at Wipfli.

Abha Agrawal, MD FACP FACHE

Lawrence General Hospital

Alexis India Alm

Shore Community Services, Inc.

Elise Awwad

DeVry University

Charles Bachtell

Cresco Labs

Raj Echambadi

Illinois Institute of Technology

Dima Elissa, MBA

VisMed-3D - Healthcare Technology tm

Dr. Ngozi Ezike

Sinai Chicago

Michael Fassnacht

World Business Chicago

Manny Favela

Burrito Parrilla Mexicana

Kevin Fitzpatrick

Benesch

Lawrence Florey

E.J. Basler Co.

Gil Fonger

Marklund

William Foret

Spot Migration

Dr. Anushka Gaglani

Areo Dental Group

Ryan Gandy

Builders Asphalt, LLC

Sean Garrett

United Way of Metro Chicago

Piyush Goel

Beyond Key

Brian Goldberg

LG Group

Teira Gunlock

First Stop Health

Andrea Herrera

Amazing Edibles Catering

Kathryn Janicek

Kathryn Janicek Productions

Jay Banninger

Apex Beverage Equipment Distribution Group, LLC

Jason Barsema

Halo Investing, Inc.

Benji Bearman

Liquid Screen Design

Boaz Blumovitz

JUF

Mike Briggs

Little Friends, Inc.

Brent Brodeski

Savant Wealth Management

Jeanette Chavarria Torres

DCH Construction & Hauling, LLC

Essam Choudhary

Perimeter Security Solutions

Joellyn Cicciarelli

Loyola Press

J. Lyell Clarke

Clarke

Ryan Close

Bartesian

Kevin Considine

Lake County Partners

John Do

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Adam Kaplan

Discount Credit Card Supply

Sherrif Karamat

PCMA

Kevin Kearns

Hotel Engine

Thomas Kehoe

KEHOE DESIGNS

Valarie King-Bailey

OnShore Technology Group, Inc.

Jill Kouri

HCLTech

Kelly Lazuka

Fullerton

Rich Lee

New Era ADR

Mihai Lehene

Romanian United Fund

Andy MacGregor

Skyline Construction

Ignacio Macias Zaldivar

CECOP

Rich Mackey

Prime Trading

Azizi Marshall

Center for Creative Arts Therapy

Robert H. Marshall Jr.

I Am Man, Inc.

Dorri McWhorter

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Michael Mete

PSM Partners

Wilbur Milhouse III

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Candace Moore

City of Chicago

Michael Moreno

Moreno's Liquors/Osito's Tap/MM Imports

Aidan Mouat

Hazel Technologies, Inc.

Jeffery Mowery

Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC

Becky Nichols-Maystead

Nichols Crane Rental

Robert Nogaj

Martin Engineering

James Oberman

Payroc

Bob Oros

Hightower Advisors

Paul Ozinga

Ozinga

Nancy Paridy

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Rinku A. Patel, PharmD

OptioRx

Paul Pavia

Commercial Tire Service

Christopher Payne

Alternative Risk Underwriting, LLC

Steven Perlman

Intec Group

Benjamin Phillips

RockItCoin, LLC

Asif Poonja

Jam Equities LLC

Adan Pope

Intrado Life & Safety

Nicholas Porter

Porter Pipe & Supply

Abdullah Hasan Pratt, MD

MedCEEP/TRAP Violence: UChicago Medicine

Anthony Ramirez

Lincoln Security Services

Edgar Ramirez

Chicago Commons

Tigist Reda

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

Jean Regan

Tranzact Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Reilein

National Equity Fund

Ghia Rossi

Tradebe Environmental Services

Deanna Salo

Cray, Kaiser Ltd. CPA's

David A. Sanders

Malcolm X College

Kevin Schaffer

Inspire11

Greg Schementi

Cresa

Steven Schroeder

Creative Werks, llc

Tim Schumm

Lucas James Talent Partners

Michael Shaver

Brightpoint

Gulzar Singh

Pan-Oceanic Engineering Co., Inc

Swathi Staley

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Michelle Steinberg

Sepire LLC

Mike Stratta

Arcalea

Michael Strautmanis

Obama Foundation

Berenice Tenorio

Nuestra Cocina

Pat Tierney

Apex Beverage Equipment Distribution Group, LLC

Regina Umanskiy

Franciscan Ministries, Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago

Erica Vega

Galera Fresh

William Wallace

Interra Global Corporation

Josh Weinberg

Weinberg Choi Realty Inc.

Ben Weiss

CoinFlip

John Williamson

Songfinch

Alicia Winckler

The Golden Apple Foundation for Excellence in Teaching

Chris Winterhalter

Hotel Rehabs

Carl Wolf

LanzaTech

Michael Zaccaro

Pharma Logistics

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 7 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz