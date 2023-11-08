Governor Ivey Prohibits Burning Statewide

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday issued a statewide ‘No Burn Order.’ Today, she signed a statewide Drought Emergency Declaration – often referred to as a ‘No Burn Order’ – prohibiting all outdoor burning in Alabama. This order is effective November 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time.

“Alabama is currently experiencing extremely dry conditions, which greatly increases the potential for dangerous wildfire activity. State Forester Rick Oates and his team have been working around-the-clock to keep our forests safe and fires contained, and I commend them for their efforts to protect Alabamians, our homes and our wildlife,” said Governor Ivey. “This declaration is meant to prevent unnecessary burning, reducing the chance of avoidable fires. I urge Alabamians to heed this warning”

Since the statewide Fire Alert was issued on October 24, Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) firefighters have responded to 352 wildfires that have burned 3,199 acres across the state.

“These burning restrictions are a necessary result of the ongoing lack of precipitation and high probability of fuel ignition,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “During the last month, we’ve seen an increase not only in the number of wildfires, but also in the size of those fires. With this prolonged drought, conditions are such that any outdoor fire can rapidly spread out of control, taking longer – and more firefighting resources – to contain and ultimately control. Even though we are predicted to get a small amount of rain this weekend, it will not be enough to lessen the wildfire danger.”

The Drought Emergency Declaration order will remain in effect until rescinded by the State Forester, at which time conditions will have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires. To report persons burning in violation of this law, contact your local law enforcement. For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state, visit Alabama Forestry Commission’s website at www.forestry.alabama.gov.

