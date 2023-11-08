VADOC Aims to Hire More Veterans

Press Release November 08, 2023

RICHMOND — As America recognizes the men and women who have served this great country on the 69th Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) would like to remind our military veterans that the VADOC values our veterans and their families, and the Department is committed to supporting them with employment opportunities.

Around 7.5 percent of the VADOC’s more than 11,000 employees are veterans, who bring with them a wealth of skills, experience, and abilities that enable them to excel in their new roles. In return, we provide a competitive salary, excellent benefits, and numerous opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

Employment opportunities at the VADOC range from security to food service, maintenance, nursing, information technology, and much more from the Eastern Shore to the Appalachian Mountains. The Department has boosted its veteran ranks by its strong connection with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services whose V3 initiative links veterans with employers.

“As veterans have displayed their commitment to serving the United States of America, the Virginia Department of Corrections is equally committed to ensuring employment opportunities for those who served,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “Leadership and integrity are just two of the transferrable qualities veterans possess that make them excellent candidates for careers with the Department and we hope veterans consider VADOC as a career option, either post-military career or while in reserve.”

Virginia is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the United States, with more than 691,000 veterans residing in the Commonwealth. Virginia's population of more than 8.6 million ranks 12th in the nation. Virginia ranks 5th in the number of veterans and has the second-highest percentage of veterans among all U.S. states.

To view our open job opportunities, please visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities/ and apply. Job openings are updated each Friday. Follow the VADOC on social media to stay informed about the Department’s regional hiring events. Don’t miss your opportunity to start your new career with the Virginia Department of Corrections.