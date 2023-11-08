McMinn County Man Pleads Guilty for Tax Evasion

ATHENS, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation which led to Cody Lynn McBroon pleading guilty Monday to two counts of tax evasion related to his false registration of two vehicles at the McMinn County Clerk’s Office. McBroon is 26 years old.

Judge Andrew Freiberg accepted McBroon’s guilty plea and sentenced him to two years’ supervised probation and ordered him to pay restitution to the State of Tennessee.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to ensure for a level playing field for everyone and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department conducted the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Shari Tayloe’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

