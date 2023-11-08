Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Gears Up for ExtraGive 2023

PA Parks and Forests influencer @Kim.Hiked.It poses with her family and talks about the importance of protecting PA parks and forests

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming ExtraGive 2023, scheduled for November 17, 2023. This annual event, organized by the Lancaster County Community Foundation, is a celebration of non-profit organizations, offering them a unique platform to not only raise essential funds for their mission-driven work but also amplify donors’ impact.

In today's fast-paced world, the significance of Pennsylvania's state parks and forests has never been more apparent. They serve as tranquil refuges for families and individuals seeking solace and adventure, be it hiking, biking, paddling, or simply reveling in the state's breathtaking natural beauty. PPFF works to ensure that these natural spaces remain accessible, safe, and welcoming to all.

Through close collaboration with state park and forest staff and its 48 dedicated chapters, PPFF champions accessibility and education, funds and executes projects that elevate the visitor experience, provides funding and encourages volunteerism on activities that restore and enhance natural assets, and fosters additional recreational opportunities across the commonwealth.

During the 24-hour giving event, PPFF will host a variety of live streaming discussions, giveaways, and premiere a new outdoor video on the role of quiet in the outdoor experience. Watch the PPFF calendar of events for details.

Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the ongoing opportunity to participate in ExtraGive. "We are grateful to the Lancaster County Community Foundation and its supporters for empowering this global day of giving. Their generosity not only facilitates private donations but also amplifies the reach of every donor dollar through the stretch pool.”

You can contribute to PPFF's mission and support their efforts during the ExtraGive event by visiting their dedicated ExtraGive page at: https://www.extragive.org/organizations/pennsylvania-parks-and-forests-foundation.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation and their work, please visit www.paparksandforests.org.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

