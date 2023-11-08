V-Soft Consulting Achieves NMSDC Corporate Plus Membership
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V-Soft Consulting, a leader in innovative IT consulting solutions, has been named a Corporate Plus® Member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). NMSDC is a corporate membership organization dedicated to advancing business opportunities for certified minority-owned companies. V-Soft was officially inducted into the Corporate Plus program at NMSDC's Annual Close the Equality Gap Conference in Baltimore.
Purna Veer, Tammy Simonetti and Dominic Ross at the NMSDC Annual Close the Equality Gap Conference in Baltimore
The Corporate Plus membership program was created to address corporate member requests for minority suppliers with the capacity to fulfill national contracts. Corporate Plus members embody the highest standards of client focus, efficient execution, and innovative problem-solving. The NMSDC's corporate partners rely heavily on the Corporate Plus group to fulfill procurement requirements while also reaching their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.
According to Lonnie Gray, Chief Operations Officer at V-Soft Consulting, “This honor emphasizes everything V-Soft Consulting stands for. First, we value the diversity of our team and those we serve as they make us better and stronger. And secondly, we have no limits. Our capabilities and expertise are accessible to companies of all sizes throughout the nation. Being named a Corporate Plus member further solidifies our dedication to excellence in the industry.”
Humana sponsored V-Soft's membership in the Corporate Plus program. Humana is a leading healthcare company dedicated to improving the way people access and manage their healthcare. Humana's Director, Supplier Diversity and Sustainability, Holli Turner said that “V-Soft's expertise in delivering innovative IT services and solutions not only enhances our access to cutting-edge technology, but also strengthens our commitment to fostering diversity and sustainability within our community."
As a certified minority-owned business for 15 years, V-Soft employs over 1,000 people across 43 states and 4 countries, serving as a diversity supplier for many Fortune 500 companies. V-Soft team members are the true recipients of this honor as they have pride in delivering their expertise and solutions to companies across the nation. Diversity and inclusion goals are not a concern to this team, but rather a benefit of working for V-Soft.
###
About V-Soft Consulting
V-Soft Consulting Group is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with strategic locations throughout the United States, Canada, and India. As a trusted partner, V-Soft has extensive experience across various technology stacks, enabling businesses to successfully accomplish their IT goals. With a substantial in-house team of experts and access to on-demand talent through their IT staffing division, V-Soft offers a diverse range of expertise. The company's commitment to excellence is recognized through multiple awards as an outstanding employer, further solidifying its position as the preferred choice for both employment and partnership within the enterprise sector.
###
About NMSDC
Founded in 1972, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American) groups. NMSDC's mission extends beyond supply chain initiatives, aiming to facilitate upward mobility and equal access to wealth-building opportunities for the emerging majority of Americans.
###
About Humana
Since 1961, Humana has been committed to assisting individuals in living healthy and happy lives. Humana provides customized care by actively listening to their members and creating solutions to facilitate their journey towards becoming the best version of themselves. They demonstrate a deep commitment to various towns and cities across the nation, as they actively strive to support and improve local communities.
###
Media Contacts
Kristi Moad, Director of Marketing, kmoad@vsoftconsulting.com, direct (502) 500-8412
Freya Stevenson, Marketing Coordinator, fstevenson@vosftconsulting.com, direct (502) 515-6611
Freya Stevenson
V-Soft Consulting
+1 502-515-6611
email us here