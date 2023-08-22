V-Soft Consulting Expands Digital Team in Response to Rapidly Evolving IT Landscape
EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the rapid pace of digital transformation, V-Soft Consulting has significantly expanded their digital team. This strategic move highlights V-Soft's commitment to driving its clients towards sustainable growth and success in an ever-evolving IT industry.
Comprising of a diverse group of skilled professionals, V-Soft's growth extends from the Northeast, Midwest, and South regions. This expansion reinforces the company's proactive approach to actively engage with a growing clientele, allowing for a deeper understanding of their distinct needs and providing custom solutions that leverage innovative technology.
"The expansion of our Digital Team aligns with our dedication to setting Industry trends and providing unparalleled services to our clients," said Joe Mendel, Managing Director of Digital Consulting at V-Soft Consulting. "By strengthening our digital team, we position ourselves to overcome challenges caused by the rapidly evolving IT landscape."
The expansion of the V-Soft Digital team specifically addresses the growth and demand for AI (Artificial Intelligence) related technologies, the increased prevalence of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and the expanding options for data management, among other trends. These developments not only help in efficiency and security but also reinforce the foundation of companies. Strategies like Multi-cloud Architecture, Automation, and Data Analytics present unique avenues for growth.
In the current era of remote working, companies are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, hyper-automation, and cloud-based solutions. These solutions empower employers and employees to collaborate seamlessly regardless of location or device. While the cloud offers opportunities for enhanced operational efficiency and productivity, many companies are still grappling with staffing challenges. To address workforce shortages, 61% of businesses are embracing automation, as highlighted by Futurum Research’s “Automation Now & Next Report”. This strategic move not only streamlines operations but also frees employees from repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on higher-value responsibilities. Additionally, companies are using data analytics to extract valuable information from processed data. This gives the company better insight into their data collected, enabling them to improve their strategic decision-making processes and increases the productivity of the organization.
V-Soft’s new team of professionals reflects these growing options for companies and the need for expert guidance to navigate the ever-changing IT environment. This proactive stance reflects the company's dedication to anticipate and address the evolving needs of its clients, ensuring that it remains contributing to the ongoing evolution of the digital landscape.
###
About V-Soft Consulting
V-Soft Consulting, headquartered in Louisville, KY is a global corporation offering IT staffing, digital transformation, and technology infrastructure services with offices throughout the United States, India, and Canada. Trusted to serve businesses since 1997, V-Soft brings compelling value to enterprises around the globe through innovative solutions, hybrid sourcing, and industry-leading agile practices.
###
Media Contacts
Kristi Moad, Director of Marketing, kmoad@vsoftconsulting.com, direct (502) 500-8412
Freya Stevenson, Marketing Coordinator, fstevenson@vosftconsulting.com. direct (502) 515-6611
Freya Stevenson
Comprising of a diverse group of skilled professionals, V-Soft's growth extends from the Northeast, Midwest, and South regions. This expansion reinforces the company's proactive approach to actively engage with a growing clientele, allowing for a deeper understanding of their distinct needs and providing custom solutions that leverage innovative technology.
"The expansion of our Digital Team aligns with our dedication to setting Industry trends and providing unparalleled services to our clients," said Joe Mendel, Managing Director of Digital Consulting at V-Soft Consulting. "By strengthening our digital team, we position ourselves to overcome challenges caused by the rapidly evolving IT landscape."
The expansion of the V-Soft Digital team specifically addresses the growth and demand for AI (Artificial Intelligence) related technologies, the increased prevalence of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and the expanding options for data management, among other trends. These developments not only help in efficiency and security but also reinforce the foundation of companies. Strategies like Multi-cloud Architecture, Automation, and Data Analytics present unique avenues for growth.
In the current era of remote working, companies are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, hyper-automation, and cloud-based solutions. These solutions empower employers and employees to collaborate seamlessly regardless of location or device. While the cloud offers opportunities for enhanced operational efficiency and productivity, many companies are still grappling with staffing challenges. To address workforce shortages, 61% of businesses are embracing automation, as highlighted by Futurum Research’s “Automation Now & Next Report”. This strategic move not only streamlines operations but also frees employees from repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on higher-value responsibilities. Additionally, companies are using data analytics to extract valuable information from processed data. This gives the company better insight into their data collected, enabling them to improve their strategic decision-making processes and increases the productivity of the organization.
V-Soft’s new team of professionals reflects these growing options for companies and the need for expert guidance to navigate the ever-changing IT environment. This proactive stance reflects the company's dedication to anticipate and address the evolving needs of its clients, ensuring that it remains contributing to the ongoing evolution of the digital landscape.
###
About V-Soft Consulting
V-Soft Consulting, headquartered in Louisville, KY is a global corporation offering IT staffing, digital transformation, and technology infrastructure services with offices throughout the United States, India, and Canada. Trusted to serve businesses since 1997, V-Soft brings compelling value to enterprises around the globe through innovative solutions, hybrid sourcing, and industry-leading agile practices.
###
Media Contacts
Kristi Moad, Director of Marketing, kmoad@vsoftconsulting.com, direct (502) 500-8412
Freya Stevenson, Marketing Coordinator, fstevenson@vosftconsulting.com. direct (502) 515-6611
Freya Stevenson
V-Soft Consulting
+1 502-515-6611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube