Shot Scope Debuts “MyStrategy” … First-of-Its-Kind Game Management Feature
Shot Scope Product Users Can Now Plan Ahead of Playing a New Course, by Matching Their Stats and Getting Insight on How to Play Each Hole from Tee-To-GreenUNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, golfers can log onto an app and match their game performance stats with any new course they are playing and receive advanced insight on how to play each hole from tee to green. Today, Shot Scope (www.shotscope.com), the golf industry-leader in advanced GPS and shot tracking technology, unveiled MyStrategy, an app feature that can be synced with the Company’s GPS Rangefinders and Smart Watches that allows golf travelers, competitive tournament players, or any golfer playing a new course, to plan ahead by matching their stats and getting advanced insight on how to play each hole from tee-to-green.
As the only company to offer game performance tracking across all GPS product categories – rangefinders, smartwatches, and tracking tags – Shot Scope’s MyStrategy feature, available exclusively on the Shot Scope mobile app (iOS and Android) or web dashboard, allows golfers to overlay their statistics and devise a strategy for every hole. They can identify which club is better off the tee and where they should aim to give the best chance at making a par or birdie, or even just staying out of trouble. The new feature will be supported through Shot Scope’s golf industry partnerships with the Middle Atlantic, New Jersey and Southern California PGA Sections.
“Any golfer can now go online and look at a course and hole layout, but with the MyStrategy feature Shot Scope golfers can actually match their performance stats with each hole and truly build a game plan ahead of a round,” said David Hunter, CEO, Shot Scope. “This insight is invaluable for competitive tournament players, or golfers playing a new course for the first time.”
Hunter adds, “MyStrategy, as a feature is available across all of our Shot Scope game tracking products, allows golfers to play their best and improve their score on any course, anywhere.”
The MyStrategy feature allows Shot Scope users to match their statistics for a specific course, which can be filtered by handicap, and see first-hand the best and worst areas to land their ball on the fairway and green. This feature also provides a wealth of hole insight, including a cone of dispersion, dispersion tendency, shots plotted, adjustments for elements such as wind and elevation, and shots to finish statistics for any club based on tee shot result and lie. All Shot Scope personal club data is based on the last 30 shots hit with that club to ensure maximum accuracy.
To watch a video to see how MyStrategy works, click here: https://youtu.be/7PAHEs5lR2A
Shot Scope’s new MyStrategy feature debuts on the heels of the Company adding seven innovations to its product portfolio in 2023, including the PRO LX+ Rangefinder, X5 Golf Watch, and CONNEX performance tracking tags.
“This has been an exciting year for Shot Scope as we launched a full suite of innovations and truly created an ecosystem for golfers to choose the distance measuring and/or performance tracking product that best fits their game, as well as their budget,” said Hunter. “The centerpiece of our product lineup is the new PRO LX+, a 3-in-1 multi-function system that features advanced distance measuring technology with unprecedented performance tracking.”
Today, with research showing that modern golfers rely on multiple GPS devices, players of all levels now have one device - PRO LX+ - that provides all of the on-course technology they need in one system. Shot Scope now offers a range of products to suit every type and ability of golfer. Whether it's GPS, a rangefinder or performance tracking, all products come with free updates and no additional costs or subscription.
All Shot Scope products can be purchased at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, PGA Superstores, golf specialty stores, or online at www.shotscope.com. Keep up to date with all of the Shot Scope news on social media: Twitter @Shotscope /Facebook @Shotscope Instagram @shot_scope.
###
About Shot Scope
Shot Scope Technologies was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. From its inception, the one simple aim of the company has been to improve the way in which both amateur and professional golfers collect and analyze statistics from their game. The Shot Scope team, which consists of technology experts and golfers, including a former Walker Cup player, set out to develop smart wearable technology that was more intuitive and comprehensive than any current market offering.
Jared Minski
Mastro Communications
email us here