DoIT Recognizes STEM/STEAM Day on Nov. 8

SPRINGFIELD - In honor of STEM/STEAM Day on Nov. 8, the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is proud to recognize and commend the individuals and organizations dedicating to supporting education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.


"An early interest in STEAM can pave the way for a meaningful and a fulfilling career filled with big and bold achievements. This day is a fantastic opportunity for young minds to explore and discover those possibilities," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary & State CIO Sanjay Gupta. "Let's use this day to open the minds of our youth to get curious about STEAM activities and to ignite their passion for learning and innovating."


Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics have a profound impact on every aspect of our daily lives, and this is only going to increase in the future. As these fields rapidly evolve and transform our workforce, it is vital for students to have easy access to a wide range of STEAM courses and digital literacy opportunities throughout their educational journey.



