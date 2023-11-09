B2i Healthcare Reaffirms Commitment to Healthcare Interoperability at SNOMED CT Expo 2023
As a dedicated healthcare community representative, B2i Healthcare is pleased to reflect on its SNOMED CT Expo involvement as Sponsor, Exhibitor, and Presenter.
We learned as much as we shared, and the event underlined the importance of collaboration and innovation in our field.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNOMED CT Expo is an annual gathering, well-known among the members of the healthcare industry, that convenes professionals, industry leaders, and experts to explore and share insights into the world of healthcare and terminology standards. It plays a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of standardized clinical terminology. The three-day event, held October 25-27 in Atlanta, Georgia, was an opportunity to connect, learn, and contribute to the SNOMED CT community.
— Orsolya Bali, CEO
B2i Healthcare was proud to serve as a Silver Sponsor at SNOMED CT Expo 2023, reinforcing our dedication to the healthcare community. Our sponsorship showcased our strong belief in the transformative power of SNOMED CT and our commitment to supporting the community's goals. Our team interacted with fellow sponsors, attendees, and partners, fostering new connections and sharing insights that can drive future innovations.
As an exhibitor, B2i Healthcare showcased cutting-edge solutions that leverage SNOMED CT to drive streamlined workflows and enhanced data integration. Visitors at our booth had the chance to engage with our team and experience firsthand the transformative impact of our products, including the Snowray Terminology Service and the Snow Owl Terminology Server.
In addition to sponsorship and exhibition, B2i Healthcare was honored to be a featured presenter. During our sessions, we shared insights into innovative strategies that can enhance healthcare delivery. Not only did our presentations delve into the latest advancements, but also featured solutions to real-world use cases in the field.
Orsolya Bali, CEO of B2i Healthcare shared, "Participating in SNOMED CT Expo 2023 was an enriching experience that reaffirmed our commitment to advancing healthcare through SNOMED CT. We learned as much as we shared, and the event underlined the importance of collaboration and innovation in our field. It is great to be part of this dynamic community."
Zsófia Pálmai
B2i Healthcare
