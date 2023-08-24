Enriching User Experience by Supporting Multilingual Terminology Content Browsing
Driven by a continuous focus on accessibility, B2i Healthcare adds dynamic browse-time language selection in the latest Snowray releaseBUDAPEST, HUNGARY, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- English is often considered the international language of medicine and is frequently used for communication between healthcare professionals from different linguistic backgrounds. But terminology content is not always limited to one commonly used language. Multiple code sets have national editions or translations of the terms and descriptions.
With its new locale selector, Snowray aims to jump the language barrier and introduces multilingual terminology content browsing where applicable. Users can easily switch back and forth between the available translations to change the browse-time language for a given terminology without the need to interrupt the browsing process by opening a new browser window. In addition to the dynamic selection, the multilanguage support is both incorporated into the search functionality and offers capabilities that are available API-wide to benefit the more technical users as well. Not only does this feature streamline the authoring flow, but it also opens up content to a wider audience. Translated medical content facilitates seamless communication and allows healthcare providers and professionals to convey clinical meanings properly when it comes to patient care or education.
Following the first implementation, the language selection feature is supported for SNOMED CT National Extensions and the Unified Medical Language System (UMLS), but additional options are being investigated in order to make the feature even more extensive both in terms of functionality and volume.
Multilingual terminology content browsing is now live and is available to all users. Take a firsthand look at the latest innovation of Snowray by visiting https://snowray.app.
