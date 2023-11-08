RFX | REFE CEO Nate Lourie Earns Star Carrier Recognition
RFX | REFE proudly congratulates CEO Nate Lourie on becoming the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association’s (NSRMCA) November 2023 Star Carrier.
These transportation companies are the backbone of the United States Postal Service’s surface transportation network, enabling efficient delivery to 161 million locations daily Monday to Saturday.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RFX | REFE proudly congratulates CEO Nate Lourie on becoming the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association’s (NSRMCA) November 2023 Star Carrier.
— NSRMCA
The NSRMCA's The Star Carrier publication has been an industry staple for decades, exclusively dedicated to supporting United States Postal Service contractors and providing valuable insights to NSRMCA members on a monthly basis.
The NSRMCA website states, “Since 1935, the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association (NSRMCA) has represented and advocated for the interests of transportation companies that contract with the United States Postal Service. These transportation companies are the backbone of the United States Postal Service’s surface transportation network, enabling efficient delivery to 161 million locations daily Monday through Saturday.”
The Star Carrier monthly recognition acknowledges the dedication, commitment, and outstanding contributions of professionals within the United States Postal Service’s transportation network. Nate Lourie’s acknowledgment by the NSRMCA is attributed to his resilience, experience, and continuous excellence. Lourie grew up in Alaska and joined the military in 2004. He attended Arizona State University and started his career as a sales representative. He then started a successful brokerage before joining RFX | REFE as Chief Operations Officer. Lourie was promoted to CEO within only two years.
Lourie doesn’t let the demands of his work stand in the way of giving back to the community. He is a board member of and actively involved in The XEL FOUNDATION, started by RFX | REFE’s parent company – the R&R Family of Companies. The XEL FOUNDATION raises funds for Autism research and advocates for neurodivergent children and adults. To date, The XEL FOUNDATION has raised more than $1 million.
RFX | REFE is immensely proud of Nate Lourie's accomplishments and the recognition he has received from the NSRMCA as Star Carrier for November 2023.
To learn more about the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association (NSRMCA), visit https://nsrmca.org/.
For more information about RFX | REFE, visit shipRFX.com or call (800) 225-2350.
More about RFX | REFE
Since 1952, RFX | Refrigerated Food Express (REFE) has been “Running on Trust” to deliver uncompromising service, reliability, and transportation solutions to our customers. We take care of everything so our customers don’t have to, from complex shipping and logistics to dedicated drivers, shipments, and equipment. RFX | REFE is proud to be one of Houston’s 2023 Top Workplaces and part of the R&R Family of Companies. For more information about RFX | REFE, visit shiprfx.com.
Nate Lourie
RFX REFE
pr@shiprrexp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube