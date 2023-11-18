Three Things Every Investor Should Know About Self-Directed IRAs
Self-Directed IRAs require plenty of knowledge from investors—and in a recent post, American IRA highlights what these investors should know.ASHEVILLE, NC, US, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a whole alternative world of investing available to retirement investors, according to a recent post at American IRA, but one thing is getting in the way of individuals who might choose this path: knowledge. Or lack thereof, claims the recent post, which highlights “three things every investor should know about Self-Directed IRAs.”
In the post, American IRA highlights that while many investors are familiar with stocks, bonds, and mutual funds as typical assets held in a retirement investment portfolio, there is much more to the world of retirement investing. “What about raw land?” asks the post. “Single family investment units? Precious metals like bars of gold or silver?” Noting that recent economic headlines have shown the value of a well-diversified retirement portfolio, American IRA argues that a Self-Directed IRA is an ideal way to diversify across multiple asset classes while using the benefits that come with a retirement portfolio.
The first section details that investors have to do their own research when using a Self-Directed IRA, noting that Self-Directed IRA custodians are not financial advisors. Instead, investors will be in charge of what goes into the portfolio. Whether that means precious metals, private company stock, real estate, tax liens, or other alternative asset classes like private notes—that ultimately remains up to the investor. However, a Self-Directed IRA custodian can help execute on these trades on behalf of the IRA, ensuring proper administration of the account.
American IRA also explored two other things that every investor should know about Self-Directed IRAs, such as how to avoid breaking the rules of retirement accounts, and maintaining security on the Self-Directed IRA.
Because these accounts hold so much value, they can typically be targets for scammers—which is true of any retirement account.
“This post covers the basics for people who want to know what they’re getting into,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “But it also highlights the benefits of Self-Directed IRA investing in a way that shows why so many investors are attracted to this style of retirement.”
