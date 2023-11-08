Subway® and Wissol Group Partner to Expand Subway’s Presence in Georgia

Subway®, a global leader in the restaurant industry, and the Wissol Group, a prominent retailer and QSR business group in Georgia, have announced a new master franchise agreement. This strategic partnership aims to bolster Subway’s footprint in Georgia and offer an enhanced dining experience to local consumers.

Under this exciting collaboration, the Wissol Group, renowned for its successful management of global and regional QSR brands over the past 11 years, will assume exclusive rights for overseeing and expanding all Subway locations in Georgia. As part of the agreement, the Wissol Group plans to introduce 80 new Subway restaurants throughout the country within the next years.

Cagan Sanli, Managing Director of MAMCIP Region at Subway, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “As Subway looks to expand its international reach, we seek partners with extensive experience in cultivating the growth of major brands within specific regions. The Wissol Group, a leading business group in the market with a deep understanding of Georgian consumers, is the ideal collaborator to accelerate Subway’s presence in Georgia.”

Bruno Macaneiro, Territory Director – Mediterranean, Central & Eastern Europe at Subway, added, “With a growing demand for healthier dining options in Georgia, Subway is well-positioned to satisfy consumer preferences by expanding its market presence. The Wissol Group, equipped with exceptional operational and marketing expertise, unparalleled execution capabilities, a fully integrated ecosystem, and comprehensive knowledge of the Georgian market, will play a pivotal role in shaping the Subway story in Georgia.”

George Mshvildadze, CEO of Subway, Wendy’s and Dunkin in Georgia “The partnership with Subway® Restaurants, a global leader in the quick-service restaurant industry, marks another milestone in our journey towards growth, innovation, and providing exceptional services to our valued customers. Wissol Group has always believed in investing in ventures that make a positive impact on the local economy. With this new collaboration, we aim to introduce Subway’s iconic sandwiches and commitment to quality to the people of Georgia. We recognize that Subway’s brand values align perfectly with our own, making this partnership a natural choice for both parties. Together, we look forward to creating a seamless integration, combining the expertise of Subway with our local market insights to provide a truly exceptional dining experience for all. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Subway® Restaurants for trusting in Wissol Group as their Master Franchisee in Georgia. This collaboration is a testament to our vision, capabilities, and dedication to excellence in every venture we undertake”.

This agreement with the Wissol Group aligns with Subway’s ongoing transformation journey to build a Better Subway, enhancing every aspect of the brand and expanding its global presence. In the EMEA region, Subway aims to double its number of restaurants in the coming years and will continue seeking strong partners to support its growth.

As one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads, and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day.

Since 90’s Wissol Group has evolved as one of the largest business groups in Georgia presented in different sectors of local economy such as: Commercial real estate (MP Development) and Residential real estate (Biography) development; Petroleum Retailing/the chain of gas stations (Wissol Petroleum); Outdoor Advertising industry (Alma); the chain of convenience stores (Smart); Master Franchisee of US fast food Chains: Wendy’s and Dunkin’; renewable energy sources, startup studio, etc.

The Group continues to introduce world-leading brands to the local market, proudly upholding its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to the Georgian customers.