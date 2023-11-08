Sisecam Glass Conference Convenes Global Glass Industry Representatives

Sisecam convened representatives of the global glass industry at the Sisecam International Glass Conference.

İSTANBUL, TURKIYE, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, convened leading representatives of the global glass industry at the Sisecam International Glass Conference. The 38th edition of the annual conference was held this year with the theme "Collaborate to Innovate: For a Sustainable Future"

Sisecam Glass Conference, a platform to foster the development of the glass sector's exceptional talent with the contribution and cooperation of all stakeholders of the global industry, was centered this year around the main theme of "Collaborate to Innovate: For a Sustainable Future". Held on November 2-3, 2023, the conference brought together representatives from academia, scientific institutions, glass manufacturers, and suppliers in the field of glass science and technology from across the world. Conference attendees discussed glass and innovative products that add value to glass, technological developments in the industry, and sustainable solutions.

A comprehensive plan is needed for a fair and sustainable world

Sisecam Chairman and Executive Member of the Board Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman repeated his call to the industry for cooperation in addressing the world's common problems at the conference. In particular, he highlighted his statement at the 'Glass Person of the Year' award ceremony in October that the glass industry could play an active role in solving the world's fundamental problems. Prof. Dr. Kırman said: “Income inequality is one of the main problem areas where the glass industry can make a difference. Another major issue is that serious steps have not yet been taken to ensure a sustainable world, though the topic is widely discussed. Finally, equal conditions are not provided for women, who make up more than half of the global population. A comprehensive plan is needed for a fair and sustainable world. The glass industry should also do its part.”

Reducing energy consumption tops our agenda

Sisecam CEO Görkem Elverici, in his turn, stated at the conference: “Glass production is an energy-intensive process. As a result, reducing energy consumption across our production operations is at the top of our agenda. At Sisecam, we are carrying out renewable energy projects and initiatives for glass production. We see this area as a key opportunity to foster sustainability. Sisecam is boosting its frosted and solar glass investments for solar panels to encourage solar energy use. In addition, we are lowering our carbon emissions and conserving energy through our ongoing renewable energy efforts. Sisecam aims to expand the use of renewable energy at its plants by eight times by 2030. We are also undertaking efforts related to and investing in recyclable energy resources.”

The conference started with three keynote speeches on “Truly Transparent Solar for Electricity Generating Facades”, “Decarbonization Pathway of the Glass Industry, Challenges, Opportunities for Different Segments and Possible Solutions Regarding Different Energy Inputs”, “A Phosphate-Based Approach to Carbon-Neutral Glass Manufacturing”. This was followed by 10 parallel sessions covering key topics such as “Glass Melting and Forming Process”, “Glass Surface Interfaces and Coatings”, “Energy Efficiency and Decarbonization Strategy”, “Advanced Materials and Devices, Digitalization”, “Fundamentals of Glass Science” and “Product Design”. A total of 72 papers were presented during the conference, including 51 oral presentations and 21 posters.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Türkiye’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda ash producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam is taking major steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top three manufacturers in its main fields of activity. Driven forward by its highly competent human resources and smart technologies, Sisecam is continuously transforming its digital infrastructure and corporate culture taking into account the needs of the future. With 88 years of experience and more than 25,000 employees, Sisecam conducts production activities in 14 countries on four continents and operates a sales network in more than 150 countries worldwide. Sisecam is moving forward on its growth journey, powered by an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society, and transforming lives with its CareforNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect.www.sisecam.com.tr