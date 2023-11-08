WISMOlabs automate WooCommerce post-purchase customer communications with enhanced WooCommerce Plugin
Revamped WISMOlabs plugin drops Nov 10! Universal WooCommerce compatibility for better customer engagement.
Our revamped plugin isn't just an upgrade; it's a transformation aimed at empowering retailers to exceed modern eCommerce expectations.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WISMOlabs, the post-purchase platform acclaimed for transforming customer communication and order tracking for WooCommerce users, is set to release a revolutionary update to its WooCommerce shipping plugin on November 10th. This revamp introduces compatibility with any WooCommerce store using any shipping platform or data storage plugin, marking a significant milestone in the post-purchase customer experience.
New Features for Universal Compatibility
The updated WISMOlabs plugin is designed to accommodate shipping data from any source – manually imported, entered directly inside of WordPress UI, via other plugins, or through the WooCommerce API. This makes WISMOlabs the most adaptable and user-friendly post-purchase solution available to WooCommerce retailers today.
Data-Driven Benefits
Statistics show that 88% of consumers crave order progress notifications and engage with them at a rate significantly higher than with other notifications or marketing messages. WISMOlabs provides a solution that statistically enhances customer engagement, with rates averaging above 69% at shipping confirmation, 44% in transit, 21% out for delivery, and 23% upon delivery.
Inspired by Demand
The driving force behind the revamped plugin is the demand from wooCommerce customers for a more integrated and holistic post-purchase experience. WISMOlabs has responded with a plugin that not only meets these needs but also sets a new standard for the industry.
For Existing Customers
Customers currently using WISMOlabs will be able to update their plugin directly through the WISMOlabs portal, ensuring that they can take advantage of these new features immediately upon release.
About WISMOlabs
WISMOlabs remains at the forefront of post-purchase customer experience innovation, providing solutions that help WooCommerce retailers nurture customer satisfaction and encourage repeat business. It's a cutting-edge post-purchase platform designed to optimize the customer experience for eCommerce businesses utilizing WooCommerce. Specializing in seamless integration with a wide array of shipping services, WISMOlabs focuses on automating customer communications from the moment an order is placed until it's delivered. The platform addresses common challenges in online retail, such as inconsistent tracking and inefficient order status communication, by providing retailers with robust tools that enhance customer satisfaction, boost engagement rates, and streamline the shipping process. Through its innovative solutions, WISMOlabs is redefining how eCommerce retailers manage post-purchase interactions, fostering stronger customer relationships and driving brand loyalty.
For More Information
For detailed information about the plugin and how to integrate it into your WooCommerce store, visit wismolabs.com
