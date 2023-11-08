Tällberg Foundation Announces Innovative Mentoring Program for Emerging Leaders

Class of 2024, Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders (TLML)

Today we announce the Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders Program (TLML) and the twelve leaders who have been chosen for the 2024 cohort.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tällberg Foundation announces the launch of Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders (TLML) which aims to identify and nurture emerging leaders with outsized potential, leveraging the Tällberg Foundation’s global network to accelerate their growth as impactful leaders. This initiative builds on the Foundation’s previous work with emerging leaders as well as the Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize.

Twelve leaders have been chosen for the 2024 cohort from a pool of 1,500 nominees through a highly competitive process, with final selection by a jury of global leaders. They will be paired with accomplished leaders from across Tällberg’s global network for a year of focused one-on-one exploration of leadership.

“TLML is based on a simple premise: great leaders of this generation are the best inspiration for great leaders of the next generation,” said Alan Stoga, chairman of the Tällberg Foundation. “We built the program through trial and error, including a successful pilot this year, curated by Michael Niconchuk who will guide the initiative in 2024.”

Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), which provides lead support for TLML, said, “Around the world, rising leaders like these show tremendous potential for effectively addressing the problems humanity faces, and we can only imagine what they’ll achieve with even greater collaboration and support on their leadership journey. Connecting them with established leaders will multiply their impact and help inject much-needed energy and imagination into the global conversation.”

The participants in the 2024 cohort of Tällberg’s Leaders Mentoring Leaders:

- Gerald Abila, Uganda, attorney who has created a scalable human-centric justice solution;

- Elijah Amoo Addo, Ghana, a chef working to bridge the food and poverty gap across Africa;

- Jennifer Ávila, Honduras, documentary filmmaker and investigative journalist;

- Mercedes Bidart, Argentina/Colombia, city planner and co-founder of a digital marketplace for micro-businesses in low-income communities;

- Mostafa Elnaby, Egypt, agri-tech entrepreneur stimulating innovation in the Middle East;

- Maria Jammal, Israel, creates solutions for the trauma experienced by refugees;

- Mario Jimenez, Switzerland, health economist working to strengthen health systems and outcomes in Africa;

- Mohsin Mohi Ud Din, U.S., artist empowering marginalized groups to reclaim healing and agency through creative practices;

- Abimbola Ojenike, Nigeria, lawyer and social innovator;

- Sara Rajabli, Azerbaijan, consulting psychologist and social entrepreneur empowering women and young people;

- Linda Vakunta, U.S., environmentalist addressing health inequities, housing needs, and crisis intervention as a senior city official;

- Nancy Yammout, Lebanon, social worker focusing on violence prevention and extensive extremism research to help traumatized refugees.

“What do these diverse personalities have in common?” asked Niconchuk, humanitarian professional and TLML leader. “They are all leaders who are already making significant impacts on some of the most intractable challenges our world faces. TLML gives them a unique opportunity to learn with and from other innovators.”

The Tällberg Foundation, launched in 1981, exists to explore the issues that are challenging —and changing— our societies. Today, those challenges are profound: the world that we have known since the mid-20th century, which produced unprecedented peace as well as human advance, is changing at a pace and in directions that threaten to evolve towards Orwellian dystopia.

But forces for “good” still exist and need to be renewed, made more muscular and more effective. The Foundation aspires to be part of that process.

Tällberg’s work program focuses on understanding how to re-inject ethics into leadership; re-establish the legitimacy of governance; and manage, instead of being managed by, disruptive technologies, climate change, mass migration and other phenomena. We aim to contribute to the new thinking —and new acting— required by this moment in history.

Learn more at tallbergfoundation.org and tallberg-snf-eliasson-prize.org.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is one of the world’s leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants to nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare. SNF funds organizations and projects worldwide that aim to achieve a broad, lasting, and positive impact for society at large, and exhibit strong leadership and sound management. The Foundation also supports projects that facilitate the formation of public-private partnerships as an effective means for serving the public welfare.

Since 1996, the Foundation has committed more than $3.7 billion through over 5,300 grants to nonprofit organizations in more than 130 countries around the world.

Learn more at SNF.org.

