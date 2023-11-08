KaJ Labs backed AI and Web3 Platform AGII Will Join Open AI GPT Store
KaJ Labs-Backed AGII Joins Open AI GPT Store, Paving the Way for Web3-Focused AI Innovation
We're thrilled to see AGII joining the Open AI GPT Store, a partnership that enhances the accessibility of AI solutions in the Web3 era”LONDON, UK, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KaJ Labs-backed AGII is set to join the Open AI GPT Store, a significant move that underlines the collaborative spirit of innovation between decentralized research organizations and cutting-edge AI platforms.
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
AGII, a Web3-focused AI platform, offers advanced tools for content generation, coding, and NFT creation. Its integration with the Open AI GPT Store aligns perfectly with the goal of providing developers with better tools and customizable GPT models.
This collaboration emphasizes the shared vision of KaJ Labs and AGII in advancing AI's potential and making it available to a broader audience.
Stay tuned for updates as AGII takes its place in the Open AI GPT Store, offering more accessible and tailored AI solutions for the Web3 community.
About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology, with a focus on supporting innovative projects and decentralized products and services.
About AGII:
AGII is a Web3-focused AI platform specializing in practical AI solutions, including advanced tools for content generation, coding, and NFT creation.
