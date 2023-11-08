Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,522 in the last 365 days.

KaJ Labs backed AI and Web3 Platform AGII Will Join Open AI GPT Store

AGII

KaJ Labs-Backed AGII Joins Open AI GPT Store, Paving the Way for Web3-Focused AI Innovation

We're thrilled to see AGII joining the Open AI GPT Store, a partnership that enhances the accessibility of AI solutions in the Web3 era”
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
LONDON, UK, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KaJ Labs-backed AGII is set to join the Open AI GPT Store, a significant move that underlines the collaborative spirit of innovation between decentralized research organizations and cutting-edge AI platforms.

AGII, a Web3-focused AI platform, offers advanced tools for content generation, coding, and NFT creation. Its integration with the Open AI GPT Store aligns perfectly with the goal of providing developers with better tools and customizable GPT models.

This collaboration emphasizes the shared vision of KaJ Labs and AGII in advancing AI's potential and making it available to a broader audience.

Stay tuned for updates as AGII takes its place in the Open AI GPT Store, offering more accessible and tailored AI solutions for the Web3 community.

About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology, with a focus on supporting innovative projects and decentralized products and services.

About AGII:
AGII is a Web3-focused AI platform specializing in practical AI solutions, including advanced tools for content generation, coding, and NFT creation.

Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+ +1 707-622-6168
email us here

You just read:

KaJ Labs backed AI and Web3 Platform AGII Will Join Open AI GPT Store

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more