AVer Reveals Latest Generation of Popular Professional Videoconferencing System

VC520 Pro 3

AVer Europe is thrilled to introduce the AVer VC520 Pro3, an outstanding professional conferencing system that redefines virtual collaboration.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of top-notch videoconferencing and education solutions is thrilled to introduce the AVer VC520 Pro3, an outstanding professional conferencing system that redefines virtual collaboration. Engineered to deliver exceptional audio and video quality, the VC520 Pro3 offers advanced features and expandable speakerphone functionality, catering to the needs of users seeking superior audio-video experiences during virtual meetings.

"AVer Europe is dedicated to enhancing the way businesses connect and collaborate remotely. With the launch of the AVer VC520 Pro3, we are setting a new standard for high-quality virtual meetings," said Rene Buhay, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

The AVer VC520 Pro3 provides users with a stable and hassle-free audio experience, ensuring optimal meeting efficiency. With the option of expansion speakerphones or a full-duplex microphone set, participants can enjoy high-quality audio without the inconvenience of passing microphones or adjusting seating arrangements.

Innovative plug-and-play features, such as Smart Composition, utilise cutting-edge AI technology to automatically frame each participant onscreen. This feature ensures equal visibility of all participants, fostering improved communication and collaboration during virtual conferences.

One of the standout features of the VC520 Pro3 is its 3-way output support, allowing versatile video streaming methods, including HDMI, USB 3.1 streaming, or RTSP/RTMP H.264 broadcasting. With multiple output options, users have the flexibility to conduct professional conferences confidently.

The VC520 Pro3 excels in delivering enterprise-grade imaging, thanks to AVer's advanced image-tuning Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology. Even in challenging lighting conditions, such as harsh sunlight, the system automatically adjusts highlights, shadows, and white balance to ensure participants' faces are well-lit and clearly visible, enhancing overall meeting visibility.

"We are proud to introduce the AVer VC520 Pro3, a conferencing solution designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and professionals," said Jose Rincon, Product Manager at AVer Europe. "This system exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions that enhance virtual collaboration experiences for our customers."

For more information about the AVer VC520 Pro3, please visit: https://communication.avereurope.com/model/vc520pro3

About AVer Europe:

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

