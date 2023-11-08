IAA Announces the 2024 LIT Entertainment Awards – An International Platform of Creative and Advertising Excellence

2024 LIT Entertainment Awards Call for Entries 2024 LIT Awards Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

IAA is delighted to unveil the 2024 LIT Entertainment Awards, a groundbreaking platform recognizing creativity and advertising prowess across entertainment.

The unveiling of the LIT Entertainment Awards marks an epoch for unleashing unparalleled innovation and sets the stage to acclaim the creative pioneers who have transcended traditional boundaries.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is delighted to unveil the 2024 LIT Entertainment Awards, a groundbreaking platform that heralds the pinnacle of creativity and advertising prowess across the global entertainment panorama. From the magic of cinema to the immersive realms of interactive gaming, from the innovation of television productions to the expansive universe of digital media, the LIT Entertainment Awards is setting the stage to honor outstanding achievements and visionary talents that captivate, entertain, and inspire audiences worldwide.

Evolving from the esteemed LIT Commercial Awards, the LIT brand now proudly extends its legacy to encompass a wider array of entertainment marketing and advertising. With an enthusiastic leap into this expansive new chapter, the LIT Entertainment Awards invites a diverse cohort of creative minds—from marketing mavens and design virtuosos to agencies and freelancers—to celebrate the full kaleidoscope of entertainment creativity that engages and excites audiences across the globe.

"As we witness the extraordinary metamorphosis of our industry, fortified by its tenacity against the tides of change, the LIT Entertainment Awards emerge as a beacon of this renaissance," announced Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "The unveiling of the LIT Entertainment Awards marks an epoch for unleashing unparalleled innovation and sets the stage to acclaim the creative pioneers who have transcended traditional boundaries, in the spotlight of exciting new categories.”

The LIT Entertainment Awards, in its pursuit of honoring creative brilliance, now extends its reach further than ever before, encompassing innovation, storytelling, and design, honoring an array of advertising and creative ideas that captivate audiences worldwide, from film, television, games, home, live or digital entertainment, music, and marketing. Even in its newest form, the LIT Entertainment Awards still strives to maintain one of the most accessible entry fees in the industry, celebrating visionaries and creatives who are forging the path to tomorrow's standards of excellence.

Prestigious winners of the LIT Entertainment Awards will gain exclusive access to physical and digital accolades, including customized certificates, exclusive interview opportunities, website badges tailored for their achievement, official LIT branding assets, press release templates, and more. Each element is designed to ensure that victors can prominently display and revel in their esteemed recognition within the LIT Entertainment Awards, amplifying their success across multiple platforms.

The 2024 LIT Entertainment Awards commences its inaugural competition with the opening of the Early Bird Entry Period on November 6, 2023. The journey progresses as the Regular Entry Period unfolds on January 20, 2024, followed by the culminating Final Entry Period, which begins on March 9, 2024. The timeline extends to accommodate the Final Extension Period, beginning on April 3, 2024. The complete list of winners will then be unveiled on June 27, 2024.

The complete submission guidelines can be found at the LIT Entertainment Awards’ official website here: https://litentertainmentawards.com/.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.