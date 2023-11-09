Mobius Vendor Partners Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Mobius Vendor Partners Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Creator of CustomerCount®/Patients-Count/EmployeeCount Reaches Milestone
Mobius Vendor Partners (www.MobiusVP.com) the well-known business process design, management and performance improvement professional consulting firm, and creator of CustomerCount®, Patients-Count® and Employee Count® feedback systems, is proud to be entering its 25th year in business.
With a reputation for staying current with changing business requirements, the Mobius roster of available services includes business planning, financial analysis, market research, marketing management, process improvement and business relationship management and measuring to manage.
The history of Mobius is rich with significant milestones. Since opening its doors 25 years ago, Mobius has made an impact on measurement and management in hospitality, healthcare, and human resources. With the creation of the CustomerCount online feedback system in 2008, Mobius developed premier online feedback management survey solutions that allow organizations to monitor all levels of human involvement, including Sales, Contact, and Product experiences.
From that starting point Mobius went on to create both Patients-Count® and EmployeeCount®. Today, all three enterprise feedback management systems are actively contracted for use across more than 6000 unique organizations, representing more than 160 individual locations and more than 40 languages.
“We are extremely proud of Mobius’s 25 years of success. Very few companies which began when we did are still in business. Our nimble structure has allowed us to change and grow with the times, meeting our hospitality clients’ needs and reaching out to other sectors such as health and human resources,” said Bob Kobek, President of Mobius.
Lisa Kobek, EVP/Client Services adds that due to the flexibility of the survey platforms “we have the opportunity to design surveys and reports with our clients in mind. We listen to their needs and provide thorough training to get them what they need to make informed decisions.”
Mobius has been awarded numerous accolades, including the BBB Indianapolis Torch Award Ethics and Commitment to Customers. Recently Mobius received the 2023 Vacation Industry Award for Corporate Responsibility and was selected for a prestigious CIO Review Magazine award for CEM solutions. It is also a member of the Senior Leadership Network of Conscious Capitalism which signifies meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.
The award winning company belongs to many professional associations including ARDA, BBB, SHSMD, The Beryl Institute. CustomerCount is proud to be an Industry Partner for the Computer Science Industry Partnership Program (CSIPP), which is part of IUPUI’s Department of Computer and Information Science in the Purdue School of Science. In addition, Bob Kobek currently serves on the Board of Central Indiana Better Business Bureau.
Innovation is the key to Mobius success. An enterprise customer feedback system, CustomerCount is a flexible solution providing intuitive real time reporting, fast turnaround on updates, detailed and dynamic data gathering with comprehensive reporting for process improvement and customer loyalty to improve the bottom line. With its responsive design and device recognition capabilities, CustomerCount also offers Full Text Search and the ability for guests to make on-site service requests right from their mobile devices.
“Our goal is to earn loyalty and to foster positive and sustainable processes to benefit our clients and our environment, while upholding our duties as responsible corporate citizens,” says Bob Kobek. “To this end, we dedicate a special Sharing is Caring landing page on our website to our clients’ charities of choice.”
Whether assisting clients with business processes or helping them gather and analyze data about their customers, Mobius is known for taking the time to learn the significant aspects of their client’s organization and industry that impact the areas of performance upon which their efforts are focused. Armed with this intelligence, they are positioned to measure and provide effective recommendations and solutions to enhance their client’s process performance.
About Mobius Vendor Partners
Mobius Vendor Partners (Mobius) is a business process design, management and performance improvement company with personnel committed to excellence in assessment and deployment. We help our client organizations increase efficiency and effectiveness to gain positive, bottom line impacts. The Mobius online Feedback Systems feature-rich, cloud based survey solution providing intuitive real-time reporting, fast turnaround on requested updates, and detailed and dynamic data gathering capabilities to support process improvement efforts, build customer loyalty a
