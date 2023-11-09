2023 K-Publication Expo in Singapore Promises Exciting Opportunities for Global Digitalization of K contents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting times are ahead as the 2023 K-Publication Expo takes the stage on November 14-15th at the Four Points, Sheraton, Singapore.
Organized by KPIPA (Korean Publication Industry Promotion Agency), the expo serves as a pivotal platform for advancing the global digitalization of Korean publication content.
Media companies from around the globe, primarily from Southeast Asia, are to attend the upcoming event. Notable attendees include major studios, production houses, and distribution companies from Singapore (including Goose, IFA Media, The Moving Visuals, Ochre Pictures, and more).
The 2023 K-Publication Expo features IR pitching and 1:1 business meetings, fostering potential partnerships among 10 promising Korean publication companies and international media companies who share a common interest of transforming publication content into digital media forms (animation, film, games, TV series, and more.)
In addition to these dynamic sessions, KPIPA is hosting a seminar featuring Singapore’s industry leaders as speakers, including Anand Roy (CEO of Ring of Fire, former Disney regional director of Music & Live Entertainment, Southeast Asia) and Pedro Tan (CEO of Ochre Pictures). This seminar aims to provide valuable insights to the 10 promising K-Publication companies, helping them globalize their intellectual properties beyond traditional publications.
Jessica Cho
Jessica Cho
