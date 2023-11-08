Asian World Film Festival Unveils Additional Feature Screenings Including 21 Academy Award® & Golden Globe® Submissions

The AWFF expands its competition lineup with more than 50 feature films from Asian filmmakers worldwide including 21 Academy Award® & Golden Globe® submissions

AWFF is proud to be at the forefront of sharing with the world the best from the Asian Continent! What makes the AWFF so special are the selected movies, and the inspiring and diverse programs.” — Said Georges Chamchoum, Executive Director of the Asian World Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th Annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) has expanded its competition and special screening lineup with more than 50 feature films and numerous shorts from Asian filmmakers worldwide. This year’s theme is “Discover,” and the AWFF presents a plethora of films and special screening programs including 21 Academy Award® and Golden Globe® submissions for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language respectively from Asia. The AWFF takes place from November 8-17, 2023, at the Culver Theater, 9500 Culver Blvd. in Culver City. Detailed screening information and ticket sales can be found on the AWFF website.

Said Georges Chamchoum, Executive Director of the Asian World Film Festival, “AWFF is proud to be at the forefront of sharing with the world what’s best from the Asian Continent! What makes the AWFF so special are the movies we screen – our amazing, inspiring, and diverse program. Not only Academy Award & Golden Globes submitted movies, but the parallel programs such as our Film Days showcasing half a dozen countries every year and our Special Screenings.

The AWFF is a popular showcase for official awards competition submissions including A Light Never Goes Out (Hong Kong), Amerikatsi (Armenia), Autobiography (Indonesia), Citizen Saint (Georgia), Glorious Ashes (Vietnam), Halkara (Nepal), Hanging Gardens (Iraq), Inshallah a Boy (Jordan), Marry My Dead Body (Taiwan), No Ground Beneath the Feet (Bangladesh), The Monk and The Gun (Bhutan), The Night Guardian (Iran), The Seven Blessings (Israel), This is What I Remember (Kyrgyzstan), and 2018 (India), among many others.

As previously announced, the AWFF will open with Um Tae-hwa's ambitious, post-apocalyptic epic Concrete Utopia (Korea) on November 8. The Centerpiece spotlight film is the Palme d’Or 1993 Farewell My Concubine (China), celebrating the 30th Anniversary, and will be shown in its original uncut version on November 14 at 7PM. The political action-thriller Moscow Mission will close the Festival on November 16, with all screenings at the Culver Theater.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS, COMPETITIONS AND PROGRAMS: For a complete schedule and tickets, go to asianworldfilmfest.org.

The AWFF is a stage for critically acclaimed and commercially successful films from emerging Asian filmmakers to be screened, highlighting Asian talent and the cross-cultural pollination of Asian artistry, ideas, and themes. These films are not just a reflection of Asia’s rich cultural and storytelling diversity, but also a testament to the universal power of cinema to resonate with audiences across borders. The festival includes numerous special programs and competitions.



SNOW LEOPARD FILMS IN COMPETITION:

2018: Everyone is a Hero (India), A Light Never Goes Out (Hong Kong), Amerikatsi (Armenia), Autobiography (Indonesia), Citizen Saint (Georgia), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Glorious Ashes (Vietnam), Haikara (Napal), Hanging Gardens (Iraq), Inshallah a Boy (Jordan), Marry My Dead Body (Taiwan), The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan), The Night Guardian (Iran), No Ground Beneath the Feet (Bangladesh), and This is What I Remember (Kyrgyzstan).

SPECIAL SCREENINGS include About Dry Grasses (Turkey), And Miles to Go Before I Sleep (Taiwan), The Breaking Ice (Singapore), Captive (Philippines), City of Wind (Mongolia), The House of No Man (Vietnam), In Flames (Pakistan), Nhot Must Marry (Vietnam), Ode to My Father (South Korea), Perfect Days (Japan), The Point Men (South Korea), Serve the People (South Korea), Tiger Stripes (Malaysia), Visas & Virtues (USA), and What Remains (Hong Kong/UK), among others.

THE NEW HORIZONS SPECIAL SCREENINGS:

The films selected as finalists for this year’s AWFF New Horizon include: A Man of Reason (Korea), Alam (Palestine), Berlin (India), Cobweb (Korea), How I Got There (Kuwait), John (Pakistan), Moscow Mission (China) Peacock Lament (Sri Lanka), Rain Town (Malaysia), and The Gift (Kyrgyzstan).

SHORTS FILM PROGRAM: The AWFF short film format offers a unique opportunity for filmmakers to tell powerful and impactful stories in a compact and compelling way. The 2023 AWFF Short Film finalists include Bride Stone by Guzel Duishenkulova (Kyrgyzstan), Doldrums by Le Chau (Vietnam), End of Summer by Weiqi Cai (China/US), Hush by Gaelle Hamawi (Lebanon), Leveled by Sara Rangooni (Canada/Pakistan), The Old Young Crow by Liam LoPinto (Japan), Our Males and Females by Ahmad Alyaseer (Jordan), Queen of the Mountain by Shamyrbek Mamat (Kyrgyzstan), Romeo by Tynystan Temirzhan (Kyrgyzstan), Speaker by Alan Hamwan (Iraq/UK), The Unreachable Star by Sharon S. Park (Japan/Korea/US) and Witness by Aida Tebianian (Iran). For a complete schedule, go to asianworldfilmfest.org. Honorary awards will be presented by the Short Film Jury Panel including Itsuko Hirai (Jury President), Mai Thu Huyen, Dr. Daniel Lee, Michelle K. Sugihara, Elnura Osmonalieva and Yao Meng.

FILM DAYS SERIES: This exclusive Film Days Series includes the best of Asian Cinema

Taiwan Film Day - November 9

Japan Film Day - November 10

Philippines Film Day - November 13

Kyrgyzstan Film Day - November 15th

Vietnam Film Day - November 10-11

Korea Film Day - November 8-15

MARTIAL ARTS DAY (November 12): In partnership with the Bruce Lee Foundation, the Martial Arts Day will showcase and promote Los Angeles' flourishing Martial Arts industry, featuring programs and performances by professional martial artists within the LA district. The event will be hosted by multi-award-winning stunts and stunts coordinating/fight choreographer, martial artist, and director Andy Cheng (End Game, Redline, Rush Hour 1-2, Twilight, 6 Underground, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The AWFF is proudly sponsored by Presenting Partner: Winn Slavin; Additional Sponsors: Bruce Lee Foundation, Tincom Media, Dr J’s, Korean Cultural Center - Los Angeles (KCCLA), Dutcher Crossing, Panavision, Pechanga, Taiwan Academy, Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), Fifth Atrium, Copacetic, BARCO, Emporium Thai, HC Foods, Hollywood Arab Film Association, Vivenu, DTLA Ayce Korean BBQ and The Dive Oyster Bar, among others.

ABOUT THE AWFF, GO TO WWW.ASIANWORLDFILMFEST.ORG