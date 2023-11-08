Upcoming youth and family pheasant hunts

Sheridan -

Youth hunters have two pheasant hunting opportunities coming up in the Sheridan Region.



Annual Bud Love Youth Pheasant Hunt

The eighth annual youth-only pheasant hunt on the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Buffalo will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18. On this day, pheasant hunting is restricted to youth only on all lands contained within the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area. Adult hunters may access Bud Love WHMA that day to hunt other species or assist youth hunters, but may not hunt pheasants.

Youth hunters are defined as ages 17 and under. There is no limit on the number of youth hunters allowed at the Bud Love WHMA that day and they can come and go throughout the day.

All youth hunters must be properly licensed and have a $15.50 pheasant special management stamp, available for purchase at all license selling agents and on the WGFD website.

Resident hunters under the age of 14 do not need a bird license or conservation stamp but must be accompanied by an adult. However, the adult is not allowed to take pheasants that day. Nonresident youth are welcome to participate, but regulations differ for resident and nonresident hunters. Please refer to the Upland Game Bird and Small Game regulation booklet or contact the Sheridan Regional Office for more details.

Additionally, participating youth hunters must have successfully completed a Hunter Safety Course or be enrolled in the Hunter Mentor Program. Hunters can view the requirements and enroll in the Hunter Mentor Program by clicking on the ‘education’ link at www.wgfd.wyo.gov

All pheasant hunters on the Bud Love WHMA are required to wear one piece of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing while hunting such as a hat, vest, jacket or other visible garment.

Fort Phil Kearny Family Pheasant Hunt

Fort Phil Kearny will have its annual Family Pheasant Hunt Nov. 24-26. The fort is a Hunter Management Area in the Game and Fish’s Access Yes program.

There is no need to pre-register for the event, but please read and be familiar with the ranch rules before arriving on the fort grounds. Hunters can come and go throughout the day. Adults are allowed and encouraged to hunt and harvest pheasants alongside youth hunters.

Resident hunters under the age of 14 do not need a bird license or conservation stamp but must be accompanied by an adult. Nonresident youth are welcome to participate, but regulations differ for resident and nonresident hunters. Please refer to the Upland Game Bird and Small Game regulation booklet or contact the Sheridan Regional Office for more details.

Each adult must pay the fort entrance fee of $4 for Wyoming residents and $8 for non-residents. Youth under 18 are free. The fee can be paid by credit card at the self help kiosk or by cash at the fee canister, both located near the fort's stockade entrance. Holders of an annual state parks pass can display the pass in their windshield and are not required to pay for the additional day-use fee.

Except on the specified family pheasant hunt days, permission slips are required for hunting at the fort. You can get these through the Game and Fish website by logging into your Game and Fish account, clicking the public access tab and then HMA tab. Pheasant hunting permission slips are available now for dates beginning November 27 and continuing to the end of the year. You need to choose a date, morning or afternoon slot and provide the vehicle description and license plate number that you will be driving that day.

- WGFD -