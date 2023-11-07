Office of Governor Katie Hobbs Releases Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) Initial Proposal Volume 2, Open for Public Comment

Phoenix, AZ – Today, the Office of Governor Katie Hobbs, in collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority State Broadband Office, published the second volume of Arizona’s draft Initial Proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and is asking for feedback from the public. Earlier this year, Governor Hobbs announced Arizona will receive nearly $1 billion in broadband funding, which will be used to connect every Arizonan to stable reliable internet services. As part of the process, the State is asking Arizonans to provide public comment on volume 2, which incorporates the following:

A detailed plan on how Arizona plans to competitively award subgrants to applicants;

Labor standards and protection to ensure jobs created by BEAD investments create good-paying jobs for middle class Arizonans and safe work environments;

How Arizona will ensure these funds will create an available, diverse, and highly skilled workforce.

Public comment is now open and will close on December 5.

View the proposal and provide feedback here.

