Arizona Eighth in Private Sector Job Growth, Cost of Housing and Energy Decline

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs highlights new employment numbers showcasing Arizona’s continued strong private sector jobs growth, driven by growth in Natural Resources & Mining, Financial Activities and Health Care.

Additionally, while the country saw spikes in the cost of housing (4.0%) and energy (0.2%), Arizona saw declines, with housing falling by 0.1%and energy falling by 0.8%. The lower costs of housing and energy contributed to an inflation rate that is less than half (1.4%) of the national average of 2.9%.

“Arizona’s economy is growing,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Our leading position in private sector job growth shows that when we invest in talent and infrastructure, cut red tape and unleash Arizona's dynamic and innovative economy, we can continue to thrive. While we have more work to do, I’m thrilled to see the cost of energy and housing decline in Arizona, even while they spike nationally.

“I know now is not the time to stop fighting for an Arizona where every family has the opportunity and freedom to thrive. I will keep working to bring down the cost of living, build and attract more businesses, and create jobs so Arizona can fulfill our promise of opportunity, security and freedom for everybody.”

Recent numbers from the Office of Economic Opportunity also show that year over year, Arizona added 97,044 residents, highlighting the state’s economic trajectory continuing to attract businesses and residents.

A look at the numbers:

SEPTEMBER 2025 JOBS

No.8 in Private Sector job growth (1.5%)

No.1 in Natural Resources & Mining job growth (8.1%)

No.11 in Private Service Providing job growth (1.6%)

No.9 in Health Care and Social Assistance job growth (4.4%)

No.9 in Financial Activities job growth (2.0%)



AUGUST 2025 COSTS

Housing

US: Increase of 4.0%

Arizona: Decrease of 0.1%

Energy

US: Increase of 0.2%

Arizona: Decrease of 0.8%

Food

US: Increase of 3.2%

Arizona: Increase of 1.0%

Transportation