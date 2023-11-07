Submit Release
LAUGA MO LE TATALAINA ALOAIA MA LE FALAUILOINA (OFFICIAL LAUNCH) O LE ATINAE O LE FAAOGAINA O MALOSIAGA FAAFOUINA I LUGA O LE UAFU I APIA (GREEN PORT INITIATIVE).

SAMOA, November 7 - HON. OLO FITI AFOA VAAI

MINISITA O GALUEGA, FELAUAIGA MA ATINAE TETELE

ASO LUA 07 NOVEMA 2023 I le 4:00 PM

Lau Susuga i le Taitai o le Sauniga, Lau Susuga I le Toeaina Rev Elder Moli Moli,

Afioga I le Palemia,

Afioga I le Fofoga Fetalai o le Maota

Afioga I le Taitai o le Itu Agai

Afioga I Minisita o le Kapeneta

Distinguished Delegation from the Asian Development Bank

Project Consultants – Haskoning Royal of Vietnam

Afioga I le Taitaifono ma le Komiti Faatonu o le Pulega o Uafu ma Taulaga

Afioga I Faauluuluga o Matagaluega ma Faalapotopotoga Tumaoti a le Malo, faapea Fauluuluga o Pisinisi ua tatou auai faatasi I lenei faamoemoe,

Le paia ma le mamalu o le Au-vala’aulia,

Alii ma Tamaitai,

O le ‘a ou lē toe seutafilia le na’a,  pe ou te toe tailia  tulafagā i paia  sausaugatā o lenei aso.   Auā o lea  ua  a’e i le ti    ae ifo i le nonu   ma fetaiaiga i le ala i Fuiono,   ina ua taitai manuia mai  lo outou  soifua  ma so matou ola  i le Alofa ma le Agalelei o le Atua.    O paia o  Matautu  Sa nei, paia  tauave o Sinave ma Ulu-o-motootua,   afioaga o Tama Alo o Sina,  Fuaifale o Salevalasi,    afio le Matua ma Aiga,   le Faletolu ma le Vainalepa  ma   upu ia Tuisamau.

Ua malama ulugalu ai le tatou fesilafaiga,    auā ua mae’a tu’ulaupua Paia o le Atua,   pei ona sa fitaituga i ai le Susuga i le Faafeagaiga,   o le latou fatuaiga tausi lea,   auā se manuia o Samoa.    Faafetai le fai tatalo,   faafetai mo le manavaga   paia ma talosaga e  tomatauina ai lenei faamoemoe.

It is an honour,  to deliver the keynote address  for today’s official launch of the Green Port Initiative Project.  It is indeed very fitting to have this launch event during the Government National Environment week  as was officially opened yesterday. 

The Green Port Initiative Project,  is funded by the Asian Development Bank under the Enhancing Safety,  Security and Sustainability of Apia port project,   in collaboration between the Samoa Ports Authority,   the Asian Development Bank,  and Royal HaskoningDHV.

The project aims to enhance the sustainability,   resilience, and inclusiveness of sea ports under SPA,   by implementing green port practices and policies in areas such as energy efficiency by using renewable energy,   disaster preparedness   and gender equality.

These are aligned with the Transport and Infrastructure Sector Plan 2023-2028 (TISP),    that aims to support the national vision of Samoa   as the hub of the Pacific by providing  faster,  safer, cheaper,  and greener transport  and infrastructure services.

To date, SPA in collaboration with Royal HaskoningDHV and ADB have commenced the  implementation of  10 key initiatives,  some of which will be acknowledged  during the ceremony.

With projects like the Green Port Initiative,  we are contributing to the global efforts  to combat climate  change and  protect the planet by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions,  carbon footprint  and waste.

Today,   we officially introduce our Green Port Ambassadors,   who are some of SPA’s   employees and representatives from our port users,   launching our rain water harvesting initiative  plus our   multi-hazard disaster preparedness plan as well as  acknowledging the first female Tugboat Captain,   Mrs Ioana Paulo Avefua.

I also take this opportunity to sincerely thank the ADB for its continued support through their financial assistance,  and Royal Haskoning  for leading this important project.

Thank you also to the Chairman and Board of Directors of SPA, the General Manager, Management and staff. 

Soifua, ma ia manuia.

November 8, 2023

