Governor certifies Sites Reservoir project

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday certified the Sites Reservoir Project for judicial streamlining, marking a significant step in California's ongoing efforts to expedite critical infrastructure projects that will deliver clean energy, ensure safe drinking water, and modernize the state's transportation system.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.