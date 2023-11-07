Submit Release
Governor certifies Sites Reservoir project

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday certified the Sites Reservoir Project for judicial streamlining, marking a significant step in California's ongoing efforts to expedite critical infrastructure projects that will deliver clean energy, ensure safe drinking water, and modernize the state's transportation system.

