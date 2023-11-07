Lakeport courthouse project moves forward; design process nearing completion

The effort to get a new courthouse for Lake County, now nearly 15 years in the making, is moving forward, with construction expected to begin next year. The Lake County Superior Court said the new Lakeport courthouse project is nearing the completion of design.
