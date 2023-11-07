Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,731 in the last 365 days.

Lakeport courthouse project moves forward; design process nearing completion

The effort to get a new courthouse for Lake County, now nearly 15 years in the making, is moving forward, with construction expected to begin next year. The Lake County Superior Court said the new Lakeport courthouse project is nearing the completion of design.

You just read:

Lakeport courthouse project moves forward; design process nearing completion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more