Hofmann Family Foundation's $25 Million Gift Establishes UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center

UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center in Walnut Creek within the Behring Pavilion will open in February 2024.

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hofmann Family Foundation has made an extraordinary commitment of $25 million to John Muir Health’s Campaign to Conquer Cancer. This donation, the largest ever received by John Muir Health, will establish the "UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center” and propel advancements in cancer care, clinical trials, research, and support services in designated locations of the UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network.

The hub of this Cancer Network, located within the Behring Pavilion on the John Muir Health, Walnut Creek Medical Center campus, will offer innovative, compassionate, and comprehensive patient-centered cancer care provided by top cancer specialists who are teaming up for patients in the East Bay and surrounding areas. With cutting-edge treatments, multidisciplinary care teams, and a commitment to research, the Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center will redefine the standard of cancer care in our local communities.

The Hofmann Family Foundation has a longstanding commitment to improving health care outcomes and supporting communities in need. Their philanthropic contributions have significantly impacted various sectors, including health care, education, and social services.

"We are honored to be part of this groundbreaking endeavor in the fight against cancer,” explains Lisa Hofmann Morgan, Lifetime Director of the Hofmann Family Foundation. “In naming the Cancer Center after our father and mother (a three-time cancer survivor), our wish is to inspire hope and resilience in every patient and family who entrusts their cancer care to UCSF Health and John Muir Health. Our gift is a testament to our belief in the power of collaborative efforts to make a lasting impact."

Mike Thomas, president and CEO of John Muir Health expresses his gratitude: "We are immensely grateful to the Hofmann Family Foundation for their extraordinary generosity and commitment to advancing cancer care. Their transformative gift will allow us to create a center of excellence where patients receive exceptional care, groundbreaking research thrives, and a sense of optimism pervades everyone affected by cancer."

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,300 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Optum, and Carbon Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

About the UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center

The UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center is set to mark its official naming celebration in February 2024. The occasion will coincide with the opening of the Behring Pavilion, situated on the John Muir Health, Walnut Creek Medical Center campus. This center represents the most recent UCSF Health and John Muir Health cancer care collaboration and will be the central hub for the UCSF-John Muir Health Cancer Network. It will be a cutting-edge facility committed to delivering comprehensive cancer care, fostering research, and offering compassionate support services. The Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center will prioritize a patient-centered approach, incorporating the latest treatments, technology, and advances in supportive care.

About the Hofmann Family Foundation

The Hofmann Family Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to positively impacting various sectors, including healthcare, education, and community development. The foundation aims to improve the well-being of individuals and communities through strategic investments and partnerships. The Hofmann family's philanthropy is driven by their belief in the power of innovation, collaboration, and compassion.