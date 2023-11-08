KPInterface Unveils Innovative Client Portal to Transform Customer Experience
With the KPInterface Client Portal, our clients gain a partnership built on trust, efficiency, security, and peace of mind.”LIMERICK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KPInterface (KPI), a leading provider of cybersecurity and IT solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Client Portal, a state-of-the-art platform designed to enhance communication, increase transparency, and streamline interactions with KPI’s services.
The KPInterface Client Portal is a testament to KPI’s commitment to empowering business success through innovative technology. This user-friendly platform provides clients with a centralized location to manage their cybersecurity and IT needs, ensuring a consistently great experience.
Key features of the KPInterface Client Portal include:
1. Effortless Communication: Clients can submit service requests, procurement requests, report issues, and communicate directly with the KPI team, all from one centralized platform.
2. Transparency: The portal allows clients to track the progress of their requests and access real-time reports and information, ensuring they are always informed.
3. Service/Help Desk Tickets: Clients can easily submit and manage service or help desk tickets for any IT issues they encounter.
4. Knowledge Base: A rich library of resources, including training videos, articles, guides, and FAQs, is available to enhance clients’ understanding of technology.
5. Enhanced Security: The portal is protected by the highest standards of cybersecurity, ensuring clients’ data and interactions are secure.
To introduce clients to the new portal and its features, KPI hosted an exclusive webinar titled "Unlocking the Power of the KPInterface Client Portal." During this event, KPI’s experts provided a comprehensive walkthrough of the portal, demonstrated how it can streamline cybersecurity and IT management, and answered questions.
“We are excited to offer our clients this powerful tool, which is a reflection of our dedication to providing thoughtful solutions that meet today’s complex needs,” said a Brian Pickell, CEO. “With the KPInterface Client Portal, our clients gain a partnership built on trust, efficiency, security, and peace of mind.”
About KPInterface
KPInterface (KPI) is a trusted provider of cybersecurity and IT solutions located in Limerick, PA. With a mission to power technology to empower business success, KPI offers thoughtful solutions, a proven process for IT success, and a partnership built on trust. KPI is committed to delivering efficiency, security, and peace of mind to businesses of all sizes.
Brian Pickell
KPInterface
