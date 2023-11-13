EquipFlows Release: A Revolutionary DME Management Software Empowering Nurses to Spend More Time with Patients
EquipFlows is a DME management, tracking, and ordering solution that leverages the power of automation to eliminate administrative burdens for nurses.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leveraging the long-term success of their technology in revolutionizing the construction industry equipment landscape, Wynne Systems announced the launch of EquipFlows. This platform is specifically engineered to focus on DME management, leveraging data-driven methodologies to serve the unique needs of large-scale healthcare organizations who are facing the wide-spread challenge of having to do more with less.
The team at Wynne Systems realized the potential impact of EquipFlows on the healthcare industry after working with the nation's largest hospice provider, VITAS™ Healthcare, on developing a solution to fit the unique DME management needs of an organization their size.
Their commitment to technology innovation and advancements in their practice is what drove this partnership to the flourishing success that it is today.
“At VITAS, it was essential that we collaborate with a trusted solution to help streamline our processes for ordering and delivering medical equipment and supplies. Today, our nurses are noticeably happier because they can spend more time with their patients at the bedside, which in turn improves patient and family satisfaction. The human benefits and administrative savings have far exceeded the cost of this technology.” –Joel Wherley, VITAS Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer
Designed to automate workflows, bolster regulatory compliance, and facilitate data-based decision-making, EquipFlows simplifies the equipment ordering process for nurses, enabling them to spend more time with patients while simultaneously controlling costs. By filling a critical void in real-time analytics and data centralization, EquipFlows offers comprehensive oversight across diverse asset types and locations for a true end-to-end solution.
EquipFlows offers a suite of 200+ features that address several pain points commonly experienced in the healthcare industry. One of the key benefits is the simplification of equipment ordering using the power of automation and custom configurations.
EquipFlows creates a single pane ordering experience for all staff to create, track and maintain equipment, supplies, and service orders sourced from multiple 3rd party vendors for fulfillment. Guided assessments filter products to a custom package of items based on the unique needs of patients, and users are updated with real-time information as it happens like order status, location tracking, maintenance repairs, and more.
Another key benefit is real-time oversight, which gives instant access to essential asset data through customizable dashboards and reports. This not only streamlines decision-making but also ensures that vital information is accessible to team members across various organizational levels.
EquipFlows isn’t just another asset management tool; it’s designed with the specific requirements of enterprise-level companies in mind. These organizations often deal with large-scale, complex assets and require an advanced, data-centric approach to manage them effectively. It’s seamless integration with existing technological infrastructures makes it a flexible and future-proof solution for large organizations that are continuing to scale.
"EquipFlows is set to become an indispensable asset management tool, focusing on the construction and healthcare sectors. By leveraging the power of automation, we have built an ERP that streamlines operations and drives performance to unprecedented levels." Kenneth Kimura, Director, Product Development at Wynne Systems.
EquipFlows enables fast, simple, and accurate DME management using the power of automation to lift administrative burdens so nurses can spend more time with patients. Backed by Wynne Systems' legacy of software innovation, EquipFlows empowers teams with collaborative tools that cut costs, streamline operations, and enable informed decision-making with custom reporting and analytics. Its adaptable architecture ensures seamless integration with existing tech stacks, underpinned by Wynne Systems' deep industry knowledge.
