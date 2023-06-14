RentalMan Powers the Top 4 Largest Global Rental Companies on the IRN100
The top 4 largest equipment rental companies in the International Rental News Top 100 all use RentalMan, the industry-leading equipment rental ERP software.
Those who use the full RentalMan rental management software ERP suite have a distinct advantage in the marketplace.”UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wynne Systems is proud to announce that the top four (4) largest global equipment rental companies in the International Rental News (IRN) Top 100 all use RentalMan, the industry-leading equipment rental ERP software, powered by Wynne Systems.
— Robert Gray, General Manager, Wynne Systems
Overlaying RentalMan user data with the IRN Top 100 shows RentalMan users have an advantage over their competition. IRN100 RentalMan users account for 39.3% ($27.9/€25.8 billion dollars) of the IRN100’s total revenue. Breaking down the full IRN 100 list, RentalMan users grew 62% more than non-RentalMan users. RentalMan users also achieved a better revenue per branch (just short of 200% more) and revenue per employee (just over 40% more).
Robert Gray, General Manager of Wynne Systems, explains, "If you try and force a generic or home-grown ERP into an equipment rental company, you get generic results. We built RentalMan to grow profits in the equipment rental industry and the IRN 100 data shows that's what it does. A more profitable and efficient rental company has the capital and bandwidth to grow."
RentalMan powers the largest equipment rental companies in the world such as United Rentals, Ashtead Group (Sunbelt Rentals), Herc Rentals, Loxam, and more. United Rentals, the world's largest equipment rental company, leads the IRN100 list with $10.1/€9.4 billion in revenue. Ashtead Group (Sunbelt Rentals) reported a 21% year-over-year increase with revenues of over $8.6/€8 billion. Herc Rentals reported a 32% growth with $2.7/€2.5 billion in revenue. Loxam, the largest Europe-based equipment rental company, increased their revenue from $2.4/€2.2 billion in 2021 to $2.6/€2.4 billion. These top four companies processed a combined $23.9/€22.3 billion in revenue through RentalMan.
"We are excited about this global recognition for our users, it is no surprise to us," said Robert Gray. "When we onboard new users, their expectation is to outperform their competition. Holistically, RentalMan users typically see double the annual rental revenue per branch than those not using RentalMan. It is only a matter of time before that level of growth shows up on the global stage as our users continue to grow into new markets. Those who use the full RentalMan rental management software suite have a distinct advantage in the marketplace, and we are proud to support their success.”
About Wynne Systems
Wynne Systems is an industry leader in software solutions for the equipment rental industry with headquarter offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Since 1983, Wynne has provided complete software solutions to rental companies of all sizes. RentalMan, the company’s flagship product, is an enterprise-wide rental and inventory management system.
About RentalMan
RentalMan is the enterprise-level equipment rental software that earns double the rental revenue per branch when compared to the rest of the RER 100. Powering the top 4 rental companies in the world, RentalMan has proven scalability in medium to large multibranch rental companies with its variety of modules, deployment options, and integration capabilities. Built, maintained, and consistently developed by Wynne System’s team of rental ERP experts, RentalMan is the rental management system that’s helping rental companies achieve record growth and success in the industry.
