Koosh Living at Griffin Nearing Final Phases of Construction: A Landmark Addition to the Dania Beach Community
The innovative rental apartment complex, Koosh Living at Griffin, is now entering its final phases of construction.
We believe that Koosh Living at Griffin will appeal to the newest demographic moving into Dania Beach- young adults”DANIA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BSD Capital, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in value-add properties and development opportunities, is proud to announce that their innovative rental apartment complex, Koosh Living at Griffin, is now entering its final phases of construction. Situated in the heart of the vibrant Dania Beach community, Koosh Living at Griffin is set to redefine modern living and enhance the quality of life for residents in this newly expanding area.
— Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital
Koosh Living at Griffin is a brand new concept for the Dania Beach area- the sleek design is a stand-out addition to the Griffin road corridor which has seen limited growth over the last decade. The cutting-edge layouts and amenities are designed to appeal to young adults, with two-bedroom convertible floor plans, jack-and-jill bathrooms, private balconies, upgraded finishes, and gold hardware in all units. Residents will enjoy a range of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, and a co-working space providing a high standard of living and convenience.
The rental apartment complex is conveniently located close to schools, parks, shopping centers, restaurants, pristine beaches, and minutes away from major highways like I-95, 595, and the Turnpike. The project will also feature commercial space on the ground floor that’s already at 100% occupancy. Residents of Koosh Living at Griffin and the surrounding community will have easy access to an urgent care, hair salon, UPS store, karate studio, and two restaurants once the project is completed.
This landmark housing project will also offer workforce housing, expected to significantly contribute to the growth and vibrancy of Dania Beach. As the construction of Koosh Living at Griffin approaches its final phases, BSD Capital is excited to share their vision with the community and potential residents.
"We are thrilled to see Koosh Living at Griffin taking shape as we near the final phases of construction," said Sharon Sharaby, COO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital. "We believe that Koosh Living at Griffin will appeal to the newest demographic moving into Dania Beach- young adults," said Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital.
For more information about Koosh Living at Griffin and to stay updated on the final construction phases and availability, please visit KooshatGriffin.com.
About BSD Capital:
BSD Capital is a commercial and residential real estate entrepreneurship company with approximately $300 million in assets under management. Our strategy is to locate and purchase properties based on their value and potential return on investment. We work with the city to ensure we are always in compliance with regulations. We offer the market’s most comprehensive, efficient and customer-focused expertise in managing commercial real estate investments. For more information about leasing opportunities, please visit BSD.Capital or call 954-955-6222.
BSD Capital
BSD Capital
+1 954-955-6222
invest@bsd.capital
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram