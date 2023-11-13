Quick Quack Car Wash Opens New Location in South Jordan with Fundraiser and Grand Opening Celebration
The New Quick Quack Car Wash in South Jordan is hosting a Special Fundraising Event benefiting the Brandt family!
Quick Quack celebrates its new location in South Jordan with a fundraiser and free car washes for 12 days!
So, for every new store opening, our goal is to raise money for local causes by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations.”SOUTH JORDAN, UT, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash is hosting a celebration for the opening of its second location in South Jordan, UT located at 11744 S Trail Crossing Dr, South Jordan, UT 84009. The grand opening will kick off on Monday, November 13, 2023, and will conclude on Monday, November 27th, 2023. The event includes a fundraiser, benefiting the Brandt family, a chance to win a year of free car washes, and 12 days of free car washes.
— Travis Kimball
“Our mission at Quick Quack is to Change Lives for the Better,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “So, for every new store opening, our goal is to raise money for local causes by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations.”
When customers preview the wash and donate on Monday, November 13, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Quick Quack will match the donations and present a check to the recipient, the Brandt family. Myles is one year old and has lived 10 of those months at a Primary Children’s Hospital. Born with a severe Congenital Heart Defect, Myles had a heart transplant and developed Epilepsy which produces silent seizures. The funds raised will help the Brandt family find a medical alert dog to keep Myles safe and allow his parents to intervene and monitor him, should a seizure occur.
On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Quick Quack will host a big giveaway for the first 100 cars in line. These customers will receive a prize bag, and five lucky ducks will win one year of free car washes!
Kimball said the big giveaway will kick off Quick Quack’s 12 days of free car washes and invites the community to visit the new location in South Jordan to receive the top wash package for free.
The 12 days of free car washes will be held from Wednesday, November 15, 2023, through Monday, November 27, 2023, in South Jordan. Quick Quack Car Wash will be closed on Thursday, November 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers can visit anytime between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and receive the Ceramic Duck wash package for free. For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership for only $9.99 for the first month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
