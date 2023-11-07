USEA To Hold Briefing on Fossil Fuels and New Thinking
The United States Energy Association's virtual press briefing on Nov. 21 will explore a "third way" to avoid energy shortage or climate catastrophe.
Oil and gas are needed, but so is carbon reduction. Is there a third way that can accommodate these? We need exponential thinking to avoid catastrophe. Can tech save us, as it did 50 years ago?”WASHINGTON DC, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All the indications are that going forward we will need gas for decades, and oil for nearly as long.
Wringing hands about climate change won’t lead to a viable path forward. We need to embrace new thinking about fossil fuels and carbon emissions.
We need exponential thinking.
In hindsight, it is clear the energy thinking and policy were linear, but the solutions were exponential. The solution to climate change and the fossil fuel component will also require new thinking, exponential thinking.
In October 1973, the world was turned upside down by the Arab oil embargo. It demonstrated how dependent the world was on oil, and how the United States had slipped from being the major provider to a subservient consumer.
Oil became the new gold. Panic was felt from the Oval Office to the gas lines at service stations.
Linear thinking began to dominate. There would never be enough oil and gas again. Not ever. Only coal. The options were bleak.
Solid science and great technology — much of it from the national laboratories, and exponential thinking in the labs and outside of the mainstream — turned all that around. Science laid waste to the linear thinking which saw no solutions, ever.
Now the world is awash in oil and gas, which had been declared a depleted resource. But a new threat is at hand: climate change.
The future of oil is in the balance and a battle is set to erupt over gas, as the utilities shutter coal plants and turn to gas, attracted by its reliability as a backup to the intermittent renewables of solar and wind.
The United States Energy Association will hold a virtual press briefing on the situation for oil and gas going forward on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
The format is simple: A panel of reporters who cover energy interviews a panel of experts on the topic.
Journalist Llewellyn King, who founded The Energy Daily in 1973 and published it for 33 years, organizes and hosts these monthly briefings, which are live on Zoom. Mark Menezes, USEA president and CEO, and former deputy secretary of energy, is on hand to add his welcome and contribute to the discussion.
“Oil and gas are needed, but so is carbon reduction. Is there a third way that can accommodate these? We need exponential thinking to avoid catastrophe. Can tech save us, as it did after the oil embargo 50 years ago?” King said.
To date, the experts:
Melanie Kenderdine, Principal, Energy Futures Initiative
Markham Hislop, Publisher, Energi Media
Scott Corwin, President and CEO, American Public Power Association
Charlie Riedl, Executive Director, Center for Liquefied Natural Gas
The journalists:
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Peter Behr, E&E News
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
John Sodergreen, The Desk
The briefing is open to the press and the public. Following it, a recording will be posted on the USEA and Energy Central websites.
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_68Vuo-bhR7ePvq5igTbF3g
