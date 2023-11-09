igus Introduces New Miniature Linear Guide for Small Installation Spaces
Self-lubricating, dry-running, drylin W series extended by Installation Size 06STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory equipment, espresso machines, tiny houses -- wherever installation space is scarce and components are difficult to reach -- designers are looking for space-saving and maintenance-free linear guides for adjustment and positioning tasks. igus® is therefore adding new miniature linear guides in Installation Size 06 to its drylin® W series. They are not only compact but also lubrication-free.
The new miniature linear guide of the drylin W series consists of a modular system, including ready-to-install systems or individual components. New additions are the drylin WW-06-20-T415-AL miniature linear carriages with corrosion-resistant housing made of anodized aluminum. They fit on a double shaft rail, also made of anodized aluminum.
"Together, the carriages and rail require an installation height of only 20 millimeters and a width of just 32 millimeters", says Michael Hornung, Product Manager drylin Linear and Drive Technology at igus.
Compared to the most compact solution from igus to date, designers thus save 28% in width, 12% in height, and 70% in weight.
Hornung continued, "The linear guide fits into almost any niche - whether installed horizontally, vertically, or overhead. It is ideal for adjustment mechanisms in the most confined installation spaces, including pipetting systems or furniture for caravans."
All components in Installation Size 06 are available in silver and black.
Also new: a mini linear actuator with electric motor
Another new product is the SLW-06-20 electric linear actuator. It contains a lead screw in the center of the new drylin W miniature guide WS-06-20.
"Here, too, we have succeeded in saving installation space by making design-related adjustments. The system also has an installation height of 20 millimeters and a width of 32 millimeters", says Hornung. "Among other things, the solution is suitable for automatic adjustment tasks in small installation spaces, such as in medical and laboratory technology or household appliances - for example, positioning the portafilter in an espresso machine."
Such applications also benefit from dryspin lead screw technology. For example, tooth flanks of the lead screw are not angular but rounded. This reduces the contact area between the lead screw nut and the lead screw, resulting in less vibration, which could be noticeable as rattling or squeaking. The threads travel smoothly and almost noiselessly thanks to the rounded tooth flanks.
The mini linear actuator can be adjusted manually or electrically and is available in silver and black, just like the drylin W miniature guide.
Sliding instead of rolling
The new miniature linear guides in Installation Size 06 follow the igus principle of "sliding instead of rolling." The carriages slide on the rails via liners made of high-performance plastic - without lubricating oil or grease. This is due to the microscopic solid lubricants in the plastic that are released over time and enable low-friction dry operation.
"In many systems, grease becomes a dirt magnet. This quickly creates a lubricating film that can affect the smooth running of the linear guide and requires a lot of cleaning," says Hornung. "Furthermore, a high degree of cleaning is not ideal, particularly in applications with small installation spaces because the components are usually difficult to reach. Thanks to the absence of lubrication, our miniature linear guides operate without maintenance for many years."
Learn more about drylin W linear rail here: https://www.igus.com/info/linear-guides-drylin-w-overview
