BlueDot announced as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program winners for 2023
Our growth demonstrates that we are extending our reach and positively impacting millions of lives by empowering a growing number of governments and private enterprises across the globe.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueDot Inc., a global leader in infectious disease intelligence, received recognition as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.
— Dr. Kamran Khan
Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. BlueDot ranks 15 with a 1,527 percent in revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.
BlueDot's CEO and founder Kamran Khan, M.D., credits the company’s unwavering commitment to scientific and technological innovation — driven by a diverse team of physicians, epidemiologists, engineers, data scientists, and more — with the company's 1,527 percent revenue growth.
“The world has entered a new pandemic era, which means more disruptive outbreaks are coming”, said Dr. Khan. “Our growth demonstrates that we are extending our reach and positively impacting millions of lives by empowering a growing number of governments and private enterprises across the globe.”
“It’s inspiring how this year’s exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace,” commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond.”
To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2019 and $5 million in 2022, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.
About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.
About BlueDot
BlueDot's intelligence platform empowers public and private sector organizations to rapidly identify, understand, and effectively respond to global infectious disease threats. Combining human and artificial intelligence to track the activity of hundreds of infectious diseases and syndromes worldwide, it applies academic data science and deep subject matter expertise to anticipate global spread and impact. BlueDot ensures clients immediately know when important infectious disease threats emerge anywhere in the world and helps them focus on those that matter most to their organization. Founded in 2013 and used by the City of Chicago, Taiwan CDC, Air Canada, and more, BlueDot helps clients make critical decisions with clarity and confidence. Learn more at www.bluedot.global.
Jenny Cade
BlueDot
media@bluedot.global
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn