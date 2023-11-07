Global Gaming Data Appoints Jim Schonewolf Senior V.P. of Data Licensing
Jim Schonewolf will head up the companies sports data and lottery data licensing efforts to digital media groups in North America.
Jim Schonewolf's two decades of experience licensing sports and lottery data to digital publishers is a tremendous benefit to Global Gaming Data. We are fortunate to have him on our team.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data, an emerging technology company focused on licensing sports and lottery data to digital publishers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jim Schonewolf as their Senior V.P. of Data Licensing.
— John Brier
"Jim has a unique professional background working across vast spectrums of digital media as it relates to licensing both sports and lottery data, accelerating Global Gaming Data's opportunities in a highly fragmented technology vertical, intersecting publishing, digital ticketing, sweepstakes, and enhanced API capabilities into our SASS offerings. With over two-decades of experience licensing both sports and lottery data products to world class digital publishers, we don't think there is a better person on the planet positioned to help grow our information technology licensing business," said Mark Gustavson, Managing Partner of Global Gaming Data.
Global Gaming Data is a leading technology company in the areas of sports data licensing with low cost turnkey sports data solutions for digital publishers. Sports data feeds available include NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, MLS, NCAA and sports from all around the world including hundreds of soccer leagues in over 20 countries. Global Gaming Data offers digital publishers live in game scoring, odds, standings, schedules, box scores, injury reports and more. More information is available at SportsDataLive.com.
Global Gaming Data also offers digital publishers lottery results data feeds covering over 800 lottery games in over 40 countries in real time. In addition to current lottery results they provide previous number look ups, jackpot analysis, payout analysis, jackpot amounts, next draw dates, and more. More information is available at LotteryDataLive.com.
"I am pleased to be joining Global Gaming Data as their Senior V.P. of Data Licensing. I look forward to working with their team of professionals who bring a transparent, responsive and ethical way of doing business to the table. The sports and lottery data products Global Gaming Data offers to digital publishers is world-class, and I am excited to begin working with digital publishers around the world who will benefit from our data products," said Schonewolf.
Global Gaming Data makes their sports and lottery data feeds available in convenient API configurations, in customizable XML data feeds, and in turnkey customizable html widgets. Global Gaming Data products are available in English and most other languages and are available to online newspapers, online news sites, online gaming operators, portals, search engines, app developers, web and mobile publishers and others in the digital market.
Digital media groups interested in learning more about licensing sports data or lottery data feeds from Global Gaming Data can contact Jim Schonewolf at Jim.Schonewolf@GlobalGamingData.com .
About Global Gaming Data, LLC:
Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.com
