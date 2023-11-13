Submit Release
PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new rotary drum shot blasting machine has been unveiled by Unified Technologies. The machine is designed for use in a variety of applications. It is ideal for all kinds of mass-produced small and medium-sized castings and forgings, stamping parts, welding parts and heat treated work pieces. It is suitable for sand removal, rust removal, descaling and surface strengthening of castings and forgings in various industries.

Easy smooth loading/unloading with a high flexible compact structure. Requiring significantly lower maintenance than conventional tumble-type blast machines that result in significant savings.

The machine features a unique rotary drum design that allows for a more efficient and effective blasting process with a zero pinch design that eliminates part jams. The blast drum/barrel is made of strong manganese, which will increase the overall working life.

The machine features a no leak design, and is also equipped with an advanced dust collection system that helps to keep the work area clean and safe.

The rotary drum shot blasting machine is currently available for purchase through Unified Technologies Company's website.

