1.5cu ft Tumble Blaster Inside Blast Cabinet Cartridge Dust Collector

Small compact & powerful abrasive shot blasting system that will process 1.5 cubic foot of volume per load with heavy duty rubber belt & armor protective barrel

PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1.5 Cubic Foot Rubber Belt Tumble Shot Blast System with Cartridge Dust Collector

Abrasive Blasting is an essential part of most metal finishing operations. It is used to clean, deburr, deflash, or etch metal parts. The 1.5 Cubic Foot Rubber Belt Tumble Shot Blast System with Cartridge Dust Collector from Unified Technologies is the perfect solution for those looking for a compact, yet powerful, abrasive blasting system.

This system features a 1.5 cubic foot blast chamber, rubber belt conveyor, and cartridge dust collector. The blast chamber is lined with armor plate to protect the machine from abrasion and the heavy duty industrial rubber conveyor/mill belt is designed to provide gentle tumbling action for uniform exposure of the parts to the blast wheel abrasive. The cartridge dust collector provides superior dust collection performance and is easy to maintain.

The 1.5 Cubic Foot Rubber Belt Tumble Shot Blast System with Cartridge Dust Collector is the perfect solution for those looking for a compact, yet powerful, abrasive blasting system. With its heavy duty armor lined blast chamber, rubber belt conveyor, and cartridge dust collector, this system is sure to provide years of trouble-free operation.