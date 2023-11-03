Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,389 in the last 365 days.

1.5 Cubic Foot Rubber Belt Tumble Shot Blast System with Cartridge Dust Collector

1.5cu ft Tumble Blaster

Inside Blast Cabinet

Cartridge Dust Collector

Small compact & powerful abrasive shot blasting system that will process 1.5 cubic foot of volume per load with heavy duty rubber belt & armor protective barrel

PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1.5 Cubic Foot Rubber Belt Tumble Shot Blast System with Cartridge Dust Collector

Abrasive Blasting is an essential part of most metal finishing operations. It is used to clean, deburr, deflash, or etch metal parts. The 1.5 Cubic Foot Rubber Belt Tumble Shot Blast System with Cartridge Dust Collector from Unified Technologies is the perfect solution for those looking for a compact, yet powerful, abrasive blasting system.

This system features a 1.5 cubic foot blast chamber, rubber belt conveyor, and cartridge dust collector. The blast chamber is lined with armor plate to protect the machine from abrasion and the heavy duty industrial rubber conveyor/mill belt is designed to provide gentle tumbling action for uniform exposure of the parts to the blast wheel abrasive. The cartridge dust collector provides superior dust collection performance and is easy to maintain.

The 1.5 Cubic Foot Rubber Belt Tumble Shot Blast System with Cartridge Dust Collector is the perfect solution for those looking for a compact, yet powerful, abrasive blasting system. With its heavy duty armor lined blast chamber, rubber belt conveyor, and cartridge dust collector, this system is sure to provide years of trouble-free operation.

Art Koch
Unified Technologies
+1 440-897-5226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

1.5 Cubic Foot Rubber Belt Tumble Shot Blast System with Cartridge Dust Collector

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more